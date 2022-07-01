Raheem Sterling donates over $3m in gear to Maverley Football club | Loop Jamaica

Maverley Hughenden Football Club received a boost in its preparation for the upcoming major league and other competitions following a donation of training kits, footballs, and other items from Jamaican-born English-based player, Raheem Sterling.

Torie Harbor, spokesperson for Raheem Sterling Foundation said in collaboration with New Balance International the Maverley-born player, who plies in trade in England, donated gears and other equipment valued at over $3 million to the entity.

The donation was made at the community-based headquarters of the football club on Thursday, June 30.

Craig White, a well-known National league player and now a member of the coaching staff at Maverley FC commended Sterling on the move.

“I would like to send big praises and thanks and may God continue to cover him that is Mr Raheem Sterling,” said White.

White said Sterling over the years continues to provide support in whatever way he can towards youth development, especially in Maverley.

Last year it was announced that Raheem Sterling and New Balance linked up to create a limited-edition football boot that pays homage to the England international’s Jamaican roots.