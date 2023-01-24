Raid at G-Spot results in shut-down for lack of liquor license, arrest of Jamaican man

Black Immigrant Daily News

REAL NEWS: Following a raid of the establishment in the early hours of Sunday morning, January 22, a popular nightclub has been shut down by the Police.

The doors of the G-Spot nightclub are now closed to the public after the execution of a search warrant by the Police, during which several weapons were seized.

Allegedly the Police had received information that the establishment was buying and selling illegal weapons.

Accordingly, officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), the Special Service Unit (SSU), the FERU, the Serious Crimes Unit, the K9 Unit, and the Proceeds of Crime and Rape Units all swarmed the establishment, located on Independence Drive, at about 2 a.m.

The warrant was executed in the presence of the female operator, and several items – including scissors, knives and a cutlass –were found and seized.

Reports say that a further search was carried out on several vehicles at the business place, and a pair of number plates was found inside a vehicle being driven by Michael Williams of Clare Hall.

As a result, Williams was arrested on suspicion of robbery and taken to Police Headquarters.

No illegal weapons were found on the premises; but the officers discovered that the club was operating without a liquor license, which is the reason for its closure.

The new operator told the Police that the former owner, Michael Burton, had died and left the establishment to her; and she produced the license, which reportedly was still in Burton’s name.

However, she was informed that a license is not transferable upon someone’s death; and, therefore, she has to re-apply to the court for one in her own name.

Meanwhile, the Clare Hall man who was taken into police custody is now on remand at His Majesty’s Prison.

He was taken before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh on Monday, January 23, after the CID and K9 Unit executed a search warrant at his Clare Hall home, that same morning, and found illegal drugs.

Williams, who is allegedly an employee of the G-Spot and a Jamaican national, also had several pills resembling the controlled drug ecstasy in a closet at his home.

Police seized the pills for investigation purposes and Williams was arrested on suspicion of possession of ecstasy and taken to the St. John’s Police Station.

Williams claimed he did not know what the pills were, but pleaded guilty to possession of 3.1 grammes of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to transfer.

For having the illegal drug in his possession, he was convicted, reprimanded and discharged; but on the charge of possession with intent to transfer, he was fined $400 to be paid forthwith or, in default, spend one month in prison.

REAL News understands that the money was not paid and so he will be serving time at 1735.

Williams had initially pleaded not guilty to the charges; but, at the prospect of being placed on remand, changed his plea.

However, he could not have been granted bail, since Immigration officers present in court told the magistrate that he is out of time to legally remain in the country.

It appears that Immigration officers had been looking for him for quite some time, since they had been unable to find him at the address previous to his residence in Clare Hall.

It is likely that, at the end of his sentence, he will be handed over to the Immigration Department to be deported to his native Jamaica.

