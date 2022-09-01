Rain forces no-result in second Women’s CPL match Loop Jamaica

Rain forces no-result in second Women's CPL match
Rain forces no-result in second Women's CPL match

Deandra Dottin of Trinbago Knight Riders hits a six during the second match of the inaugural Women’s Caribbean Premier League against Guyana Amazon Warriors at Warner Park Sporting Complex on September 1, 2022 in Basseterre, St Kitts (PHOTO: Randy Brooks/CPL T20 via Getty Images).

Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors endured an agonizing no result as rain washed out their Women’s Caribbean Premier League game at Warner Park in St Kitts on matchday two of the inaugural tournament on Thursday.

After a delayed start, the Knight Riders were put into bat but struggled to form significant partnerships and could only post 105 from their 20 overs thanks to a late unbeaten 25 off 25 from Hayley Jensen.

Cherry-Ann Fraser was the pick of the Warriors’ bowlers with three for 21 from her four overs while Shamilia Connell was economical taking one for 10.

The Warriors were frustrated by the rain as Rashada Williams and Chamari Athapathtu came out to chase and, after two overs, the rain set in, and the match was abandoned with the Warriors 13 without loss.

Both teams were awarded a point for the no result.

Trinbago Knight Riders, who defeated the Barbados Royals on Wednesday’s opening day, now moved to three points and the Warriors, who have a game against the Royals, have just one.

The final group game in the three-team Women’s Caribbean Premier League will take place on Saturday, a day before the final. That game will feature Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors.

