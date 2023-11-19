Raising a child with disability as someone with disability Loop Jamaica

Andrea Brown, a mother with disability whose daughter is also a person with disability, says she would never change anything about her journey.

Having taught herself to read and write because she did not attend school, Brown sees adversities as challenges to overcome.

Born in Spring Gardens, St Thomas, she is the first daughter and third of nine children for her parents. Brown was born with osteogenesis imperfecta or brittle bone, which resulted in her having twisted limbs as a child.

She told Loop News that growing up in St Thomas was traumatic.

“My parents told me anything that came to their mouth, and my younger siblings, when they hear them, they talk to me the same way. So, I learn to argue back and say even worst things,” she shared.

She shared, too, that she may have been spared certain forms of abuse by members of her community, because she was known as someone who would speak up if anyone hurt her.

Brown said, as someone with disability raising a child with disability, it was difficult. However, seeing how her daughter Onyx, 24, turned out, she wouldn’t give up a moment or the journey—good or bad.

Andrea Brown (right) and her daughter Onyx

“It was hard to take care of a child by myself, but at no time did I feel pressured. Everything in life comes with struggle. I call it good struggles, that is what makes your achievement worth it,” she said.

Brown said she learnt to adapt, no matter the situation. When her daughter’s father left after finding out that Onyx had a mild case of osteogenesis imperfecta, she did her best to take care of the child.

“When Onyx was going to primary school, I had to put her in a wheelchair so she could manage. When she passed her GSAT (Grade Six Achievement Test) and went to Holy Childhood High School, I had to take her to school, wait for her there, and take her back home so she could adjust,” she said.

Brown said she did that for a year so her daughter could adjust, as she was no longer using the wheelchair.

“The school was supportive; they made sure her classes were downstairs so she could access them,” she noted.

“Onyx never had problems with her class. I knew her potential from she was small, and I was determined that she is going to be different from the other children in her surroundings,” Brown said.

She said her daughter suffered a major setback when a bus crushed her leg while she was getting off it. At the time, she was preparing for Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams. However, this didn’t slow her learning, although she had to be at home for most of the school year. Brown said her daughter was still able to prepare for her external exams, and she successfully completed 10 subjects, attaining grades 1 and 2.

“Holy Childhood High really stood by her during that time. I have only good things to say about them,” she said.

The mom noted that she has been through a lot of hard times, including having to deal with negative energy from people, some of them within the disabled community.

“There was a lot of ups and down and discrimination, especially by persons who think that because we are disabled persons, we shouldn’t have ambition or I shouldn’t speak highly of my daughter.

“I know what my daughter could do. She was never a bad girl; she never gave me trouble, and she is always understanding. She never pressured me for anything that she knows I didn’t have or get distracted by friends,” Brown noted.

Andrea Brown and Onyx

She pointed out that as a parent, she has open conversations with her daughter.

“I sit her down and let her understand that she is not a charity baby; anything that she has achieved came through work. I tell her not to let anyone bully her, but I also tell her to stay in her own lane,” she said.

Brown admitted that there’s a lot to complain about, but she would not change anything, as it is her overcoming challenges that has shaped herself and her child.

Her daughter, Onyx, is currently a part-time student at The University of the West Indies, where she is studying International Relations, and she is also working.