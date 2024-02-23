Rajindra Campbell breaks Jamaican indoor shot put record in Madrid Loop Jamaica

Rajindra Campbell smashed the Jamaican national indoor record in the men’s shot put at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Madrid on Friday. His achievement comes as he set his sights on the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland next week.

Campbell saved his best for last, launching his shot out to 22.16m, taking the lead as well as the meeting record.

Two-time world indoor champion Tom Walsh took an early lead with his opening 21.44m heave. Campbell briefly moved into pole position with a 21.75m throw in round three, but Walsh responded with 21.80m and then set a meeting record of 21.95m in round four.

Both men fouled in the fifth round, but then Campbell – competing in the city where he set an outdoor Jamaican record of 22.22m last year – stepped into the circle for his final throw and achieved the winning throw of 22.16m. It moves Campbell to 12th on the world indoor all-time list.

Walsh improved to a season’s best of 22.02m with the final throw of the competition. It may not have been enough for individual victory, but he earned just enough points in the World Indoor Tour to win the series title.

Meanwhile, Devynne Charlton came within 0.01 of equalling her world indoor 60m hurdles record.

The Bahamian sprint hurdler’s winning performance was one of five meeting records on an enthralling evening of track and field action as athletes fine-tune their preparations ahead of the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 24.

Charlton heads to the British city in incredible form, and her performance in Madrid this evening was a clear sign to her rivals that she’ll be tough to beat next weekend.

At the start of the evening, two-time European indoor champion Nadine Visser won the first 60m hurdles heat in 7.79 to equal the meeting record. Charlton then matched that time to win the second heat, easing down towards the end.

Returning to the track just under two hours later for the final event of the evening, it swiftly became apparent who the world’s premier sprint hurdler was.

Charlton pulled ahead with stride, gliding over the barriers with precision. When she crossed the line, the clock first flashed up with 7.67, which would have equalled her world record. The time was later adjusted to 7.68, the equal third-fastest time in history and a meeting record.

Visser was second in 7.78, just 0.01 shy of her PB, and Pia Skrzysowska was third in 7.83.