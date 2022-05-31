Ramnaresh Sarwan quits selection panel after 5 months | Loop Jamaica

Ramnaresh Sarwan, the former West Indies captain, has resigned abruptly as selector of the men’s senior and junior panel just five months into his 2- 1/2 year term.

Cricket West Indies said Sarwan’s resignation is due to personal reasons.

Jamaican Robert Haynes who currently serves as selector in the junior panel, will serve in an interim capacity in Sarwan’s place until CWI recruits another candidate “in the shortest time possible.”

“Given the depth of his experience in the game, we are disappointed that Ramnaresh is unable to continue in the role of selector, but we fully understand and accept his reasons,” CWI Director of Cricket and former captain Jimmy Adams said in a statement.

“We are grateful for his contribution during the period he was involved and hope that he will be able to contribute to West Indies Cricket in some capacity in the future.”

A release from CWI stated that it “will initiate a recruitment process for the selector role as soon as possible through a competitive process, based on established criteria.

“The aim will be to complete this process in the shortest possible time so that a suitable candidate can complete the Selection Panel in carrying out its duties.”

The current selection panel is headed by batting great Desmond Haynes, along with head coach Phil Simmons.

The senior West Indies men’s team is currently in Netherlands for its first-ever ODI series against Netherlands. The series is part of the ongoing ICC ODI Super League that serves to help teams qualify directly to next year’s 50-over World Cup in India.

West Indies are currently 10th in the 13-team pool. The top seven and hosts India qualify directly, while two remaining spots will be decided through the Qualifiers.