Rape, murder suspect Troy Ellis charged Loop Jamaica

The police have charged the man accused of raping and killing eight-year-old girl Talia Thompson after he was recaptured following his escape from police the custody after he was taken to hospital for medical care.

The accused, 27-year-old Troy Ellis, was charged on October 2, a day after he was recaptured.

According to head of the St Ann Police Division Senior Superintendent of Police Dwight Powell, a date is being arranged for Ellis to appear before the St Ann Parish Court to answer to the charges of rape, murder and escaping custody.

Ellis is accused of the rape and murder of little Talia last month. He was taken into custody but escaped on September 30, and was recaptured by a civilian on October 1.

He was then handed over to the police.