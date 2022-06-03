Ras-I’s found himself ‘Somewhere Wonderful’ with new video | Loop Jamaica

Chances are you’ve heard the track by now, stills from Ras-I’s Somewhere Wonderful have been floating around the web.

Though it is Track #4 from his sophomore album Kingman – that was released in February – the visuals reflects many wonderful things about our beloved island.

Shot in various locations across Jamaica: Martha Brae River, Lime Cay, and Trelawny, to name a few; Somewhere Wonderful is a sonic (and now visual) illustration of higher self-visualisation.

“[The video] paints the picture of what the song says,”Ras-I shared in a statement.

“It shows the connection with family and friends; ‘Somewhere Wonderful’ doesn’t have to always be a location – can be with friends and family. The video brings that ‘feel good’ vibe: you watch it and you just feel that energy.”

Kingman is Ras-I’s sophomore album and is a multi-genre project produced by several artists. Ras-I deems it his best body of work to date.

The album features vocals from Dre Island, Christopher Martin and Royal Blu, and is a summation of the varying sensibilities of Ras-I as well as an artistic impression of his own personal experiences.

The Somewhere Wonderful music video is out now via Ras-I’s YouTube channel and was shot and directed by Alt Media; styled by Tamo Ennis.

Ras-I is fresh off a debut Dubwise Miami performance and now set his sights on executing his show Live Music Lives – a collaborative effort in partnership with Nation Boss and Blvk H3ro.

The live event takes place in Pier 1, Montego Bay, on June 11 and features Mobay-natives Rosh Reign and Nick Ika.

Listen to ‘Kingman’ here and check out the tracklist below.

The album cover for Ras-I’s Kingman. (Photo: via Amazon.com)

Track List1 Intro2 Dangerous (ft Dre Island)3 Kingman Ting4 Somewhere Wonderful5 If You Don’t Mind6 Coming Home7 Though We Rise (ft Christopher Martin)8 Keep The Bounce (ft Royal Blu)9 Lock It Down