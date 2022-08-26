Rasheed Broadbell clocks PB to beat Grant Holloway in Lausanne Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Rasheed Broadbell produced a new personal best time of 12.99 seconds to win the men’s 110m hurdles at the penultimate meet of the 2022 Diamond League season in Lausanne, Switzerland on Friday.

The 21-year-old Broadbell powered past the Oregon World champion Grant Holloway of the USA to continue his impressive form this season.

Broadbell’s 12.99 surpassed the previous personal best of 13.08 seconds he achieved on August 4 when winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham to equal Colin Jackson’s 32-year-old Games record.

Trey Cunningham of the USA finished second in 13.10 seconds while Holloway was relegated to third in 13.11.

Broadbell’s compatriot Hansle Parchment, the Olympic champion, finished fourth in 13.13.