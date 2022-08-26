Rasheed Broadbell clocks PB to beat Grant Holloway in Lausanne Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Rasheed Broadbell clocks PB to beat Grant Holloway in Lausanne Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Rasheed Broadbell clocks PB to beat Grant Holloway in Lausanne

UPDATE: Body of missing girl, swept away by flood waters, found

Stokes hits 1st century as England’s full-time test captain

Chelsea’s Tuchel loses appeal and banned from touchline

Yendi Phillipps and Omar McFarlane vacay in St Lucia post nuptials

Cardiff told to pay Nantes $6m for plane crash victim Sala

New permanent secretary appointed to lead the Ministry of Justice

Powell: Fed could keep lifting rates sharply ‘for some time’

Impressive Jamaica Tallawahs off to good start in Men’s 6ixty

MoneyMasters signs VM Wealth as its lead broker

Friday Aug 26

29?C
Loop Sports

51 minutes ago

Rasheed Broadbell of Jamaica, right, and Grant Holloway of the United States, compete in the 110m hurdles at the Athletissima IAAF Diamond League international athletics meeting in the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne, Switzerland, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Jamaica’s Rasheed Broadbell produced a new personal best time of 12.99 seconds to win the men’s 110m hurdles at the penultimate meet of the 2022 Diamond League season in Lausanne, Switzerland on Friday.

The 21-year-old Broadbell powered past the Oregon World champion Grant Holloway of the USA to continue his impressive form this season.

Broadbell’s 12.99 surpassed the previous personal best of 13.08 seconds he achieved on August 4 when winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham to equal Colin Jackson’s 32-year-old Games record.

Trey Cunningham of the USA finished second in 13.10 seconds while Holloway was relegated to third in 13.11.

Broadbell’s compatriot Hansle Parchment, the Olympic champion, finished fourth in 13.13.

Related Articles

Sport

August 5, 2022 01:04 AM

Sport

August 6, 2022 09:04 PM

Sport

August 6, 2022 04:04 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

Rasheed Broadbell clocks PB to beat Grant Holloway in Lausanne

Jamaica News

UPDATE: Body of missing girl, swept away by flood waters, found

Sport

Stokes hits 1st century as England’s full-time test captain

More From

Sport

VIDEO: Shelly, Elaine, Shericka confident ahead of 100m clash

See also

With world titles won and continental crowns claimed, many of the sport’s stars will clash again at the Athletissima meeting in Lausanne on Friday as the Wanda Diamond League continues towards its cre

Jamaica News

From slow learner to ‘top boy’, 12-y-o Alex did it for his grandma

Morant Bay High School, located in the cool hills of Highbury, St Thomas, will welcome many new faces when the 2022/23 academic year begins this September, and one of those will be 12-year-old Alex Ta

Business

Western Union customers can now receive cash in real-time

Western Union has deepened its relationship with Visa allowing customers in the US to send money directly to the accounts of Visa debit card holders in six countries, including Jamaica.
The expande

Jamaica News

16 teachers resign from Campion College

Principal says all but one vacancy already filled

Entertainment

Nick Cannon reveals 10th child in the making with IG montage

Nick Cannon continues to add to his brood.
The entertainer revealed via Instagram that he is expecting his 10th child with Brittany Bell.
It will be his third child with Bell, who gave birth to

Jamaica News

15-y-o shot dead by cops on Water Lane; imitation board gun seized

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old male, along Water Lane in the vicinity of the Water Lane Bus Park in

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols