Rasheed Broadbell clocks world-leading 12.94 at Jamaica Trials Loop Jamaica

Rasheed Broadbell clocks world-leading 12.94 at Jamaica Trials
Rasheed Broadbell delivered the fastest 110m hurdles time of the season at the 2023 National Senior and Junior Championships on Sunday at the National Stadium.

The Commonwealth Games champion raced across the finish line with an impressive time of 12.94 seconds, making it the fastest time of the season and the joint 14th fastest in the history of the event. This outstanding achievement also marks a new personal best for Broadbell.

Prior to Broadbell’s remarkable performance, the world-leading time of the season was 12.96 seconds, set by Cordell Tinch of the United States on June 23.

Joining Broadbell in representing Jamaica at the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary this August are Tokyo Olympic champion Hansle Parchment, who clocked 13.12 seconds, and Orlando Bennett with a season-best time of 13.13 seconds.

The top three athletes in each event will qualify for the World Athletics Championships, provided they have met the required world standard requirements.

In addition to determining the team for the World Athletics Championships, the Jamaica trials will also select the squads for three junior competitions. These competitions include the NACAC Under-18 and Under-23 Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica (July 21-23), the Pan American Under-20 Athletics Championships in Puerto Rico (August 4-6), and the Under-18 Commonwealth Youth Games in Port of Spain, Trinidad (August 6-9).

