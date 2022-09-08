Rasheed Broadbell narrowly misses 110m hurdles Diamond trophy Loop Jamaica

Rasheed Broadbell narrowly misses 110m hurdles Diamond trophy Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Rasheed Broadbell narrowly misses 110m hurdles Diamond trophy

13 minutes ago

Grant Holloway (right) of the USA crosses the finish line ahead of Rasheed Broadbell (left) of Jamaica in the men’s 110m hurdles at the Weltklasse IAAF Diamond League international athletics meeting at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich, Switzerland, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Jamaica’s Rasheed Broadbell narrowly missed out on winning the men’s 110m hurdles Diamond trophy and US$30,000 on the last day of the two-day Diamond League finals in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday.

The 22-year-old, who missed the World Championships final by just 0.01, produced a strong finish in the final quarter but just failed to catch two-time world champion Grant Holloway of the USA.

Broadbell clocked 13.06 seconds, just behind Holloway, who won in 13.04.

Broadbell’s compatriot Hansle Parchment, the Olympic champion, finished third in 13.26 seconds.

World Championships silver medallist Britany Anderson finished third in the women’s 100m hurdles.

The Jamaican crossed the line in 12.42 seconds.

Nigeria’s biggest athlete at the moment, Tobi Amusan, the world record holder, won the event in meet record 12.29 seconds to take home the Diamond trophy and US$30,000.

Tia Jones of the USA finished second in 12.40.

Earlier, Jamaica’s Shanieka Ricketts finished third in the women’s triple jump with an effort of 14.85m.

Olympic champion and world record holder Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela took the victory with an effort of 15.28m to beat Ukraine’s Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk, 14.96m.

