Rasheed Broadbell wins 110m hurdles in Switzerland Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Rasheed Broadbell wins 110m hurdles in Switzerland

1 hrs ago

Rasheed Broadbell of Jamaica celebrates after winning the 110m hurdles at the Athletissima Diamond League international athletics meeting in in Lausanne, Switzerland, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Broadbell continued his good form by winning Spitzen Leichtathletik meeting, also in Switzerland, today. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP).

Jamaica’s Rasheed Broadbell continued his strong run of form to win the 110m hurdles at the Spitzen Leichtathletik meeting, a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver event, at the Allmend Stadium in Lucerne, Switzerland on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old followed his Commonwealth Games win in Birmingham with victories in Szekesfehervar and Lausanne, where he dipped under 13 seconds for the first time with 12.99m.

Back racing in Switzerland in challenging conditions, Broadbell clocked 13.36 into a -2.2 headwind to triumph ahead of USA’s Eric Edwards and Jamal Britt in respective times of 13.53 and 13.54.

Britt narrowly held off Jamaica’s Olympic champion Hansle Parchment, who ran the same time for fourth.

Another hurdles star in action was USA’s 2019 world champion and former world record-holder Dalilah Muhammad and she won the 400m hurdles in 54.57 ahead of Jamaica’s Janieve Russell (55.25).

There was also a win for USA’s Tia Jones, who pipped Puerto Rico’s Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn in the 100m hurdles – 12.78 to 12.86 (-2.4m/s).

Ackeem Blake of Jamaica finished third in the men’s 100m in 10.22 seconds.

USA’s world silver medallist Marvin Bracy-Williams won in 10.17 (-1.7m/s), 0.01 ahead of Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala, with the second final won by Erriyon Knighton in 10.26 (-0.6m/s).

Christopher Taylor of Jamaica could only manage fourth in the men’s 400m in 45.82.

US Olympic 4x400m champion Bryce Deadmon held off South Africa’s world record-holder Wayde van Niekerk for the victory – 45.11 to 45.19.

Jamaica’s 2019 world gold medallist Tajay Gayle finished second in the men’s long jump.

Swiss decathlete Simon Ehammer, who claimed bronze in Oregon, won by leaping 8.00m in a close competition to finish ahead Gayle (7.98m) and Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece (7.94m).

