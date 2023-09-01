Rasta Mouse held after cops find gun hidden under bed Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Rasta Mouse held after cops find gun hidden under bed Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

West Ham beat Luton for third straight win to go top of EPL

Mason Greenwood joins Getafe on loan from Manchester United

Poll: What’s your ideal back-to-school savings strategy?

Grace Foods supports OAS and UWI 75th Commemorative Scholarship Fund

St Catherine man booked for a string of child sex offences

Defending champ Iga Swiatek rolls on at US Open with 49-minute victory

St James police arrest suspect in killing of five homeless persons

Jamaican Olympian Keanan Dols joins coaching staff at Villanova

Rasta Mouse held after cops find gun hidden under bed

Create with Aunty Ama Camp celebrates first staging success

Friday Sep 01

31?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

5 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A St Catherine man has been charged with breaches of the Firearms (Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation) Act following the seizure of a firearm and ammunition on Baptiste Road in Gregory Park, St. Catherine on Thursday, August 31.

Charged with possession of prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition is 34-year-old Jason McKenzie otherwise called ‘Rasta Mouse’ of Baptiste Road.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that at about 6:30 a.m., a team conducting operations in the area searched McKenzie’s home. One .38 revolver containing five .38 cartridges was found wrapped in a handkerchief under McKenzie’s bed. He was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being arranged.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

West Ham beat Luton for third straight win to go top of EPL

Sport

Mason Greenwood joins Getafe on loan from Manchester United

Business

Poll: What’s your ideal back-to-school savings strategy?

More From

Sport

Shericka Jackson dominates 200m at Zurich Diamond League

Jamaica’s two-time 200m world champion Shericka Jackson followed up her recent win at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, with a decisive victory in the event at the Zurich Di

Sport

Danielle Williams follows world title with Zurich DL victory

See also

Sha’Carri proves too hot for Jamaicans Natasha Morrison and Elaine Thompson-Herah in the women’s 100m

Sport

Schedule for Jamaicans at Zurich Diamond League meet today

Two-time world champion Shericka Jackson and Gabby Thomas of the USA will face off in the women’s 200m

Jamaica News

Arcadia, St Andrew man gone missing; last seen in Seaview Gardens

Forty-six-year-old Marlon Jones of Wayne Wright Avenue, Acadia in St Andrew has been missing since Tuesday, August 29.
He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 180 centimetres (five feet 11

Jamaica News

Illegal money setting found by security forces in New Haven, St Andrew

Two women taken into custody amid anti-gang operation

Business

MSBM to recognise outstanding business leaders at anniversary gala

Top business leaders in Jamaica will be celebrated for their “relentless contributions to nation building” at a stellar black-tie event when the Mona School of Business and Management (MSBM) hosts the

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols