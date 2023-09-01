Rasta Mouse held after cops find gun hidden under bed Loop Jamaica

A St Catherine man has been charged with breaches of the Firearms (Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation) Act following the seizure of a firearm and ammunition on Baptiste Road in Gregory Park, St. Catherine on Thursday, August 31.

Charged with possession of prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition is 34-year-old Jason McKenzie otherwise called ‘Rasta Mouse’ of Baptiste Road.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that at about 6:30 a.m., a team conducting operations in the area searched McKenzie’s home. One .38 revolver containing five .38 cartridges was found wrapped in a handkerchief under McKenzie’s bed. He was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being arranged.