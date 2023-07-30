Rastafarians and youth being engaged in constitutional reform Loop Jamaica

Members of Jamaica’s Constitutional Reform Committee (CRC) are assuring that the body is engaging various religious groups, including Rastafarians, along with the country’s youth, as it continues its consultations in the first phase of the constitutional reform process.

This follows concerns raised by some attendees at a CRC town hall meeting at Manning’s School in Westmoreland on Thursday, that certain groupings were not being engaged in the process.

But speaking at the meeting, CRC member and President of the Jamaica Umbrella Group of Churches, Dr Elaine McCarthy, said all religious groups are being engaged in the consultation process.

“In the drive that we are having to educate persons as much as possible, we’ll be reaching right across all various religious groups, so it’s a process,” she told the gathering.

“Already we have persons from the Rastafarian group who have been included and who have been participating, so no group will be barred (from the process),” added McCarthy.

She advised that meetings can be arranged with persons who are part of particular groups that are desirous of meeting with the CRC to, among other things, have discussions relative to constitutional reform.

There were concerns, too, that not many young persons were being engaged adequately, to canvas their desires for Jamaica when it transitions from a constitutional monarchy to a republic.

But CRC member, Dr David Henry, said the committee has, in fact, been engaging with young persons.

“We’ve acknowledged and we have advocated for public education over an extended period of time,” he reminded.

“Public education includes engaging our schools (with) young people in particular,” added Henry.

He noted too, that Sujay Boswell, a member of the current 15-member committee, is a youth ambassador and youth leader.

“He (Boswell) has been engaging a number of our high schools, (and) there have been debates on a number of (constitutional) issues.

“So, we recognise and appreciate that for this to happen, that the younger generation will have to come on board, own the process, and understand what is happening, and be a part of the process,” Henry indicated.

The CRC has held 17 meetings so far – some private and some public – in its ongoing engagements.

Along with abolishing the constitutional monarchy and the establishment of the office of the president, phase one of the constitutional reform will also see an outline of the qualifications of the president.

Earlier this year, the committee arrived at consensus to recommend the establishment of the Office of President of the Republic of Jamaica, replacing the British monarch and its representative, the governor general, as the future head of state.

That proposal followed the committee’s unanimous recommendation to abolish the current constitutional monarchy form of government.

The CRC has also arrived at consensus on how the president will be selected on the “nomination of the prime minister, after consultation with the leader of the Opposition, to be confirmed in the Parliament,” Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Marlene Malahoo Forte, previously informed.