‘Ratman’ arrested, charged for several burglary cases in St Elizabeth Loop Jamaica

A man, who police said was linked to multiple cases of burglary in St Elizabeth has been arrested and charged with the help of the Automated Fingerprint Identification system.

Detectives in St Elizabeth said they made the breakthrough after the man identified as 34-year-old McKoy Stevenson, otherwise called ‘Ratman’ was handed over to local authorities by residents.

Police with the use of the AFIS technology was able to match Stevenson’s fingerprint with those lifted from several scenes of the crime in the parish. He was subsequently charged.

Police said the break-ins, which spanned between July 2022 and February 01, 2023, all occurred in Bull Savannah in the parish.

He has since been charged with counts of burglary and shop breaking and larceny.

The first two incidents occurred on July 26 and 29 last year when occupants of a house were awakened by strange sounds and realized their home was broken into. On February 1 this year, Stevenson struck again, this time breaking into a shop where he stole cigarettes and a quantity of liquor.

