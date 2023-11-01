Raymon Reifer suspended from bowling slower balls and cutters Loop Jamaica

Barbados Pride all-rounder Raymon Reifer has been suspended from bowling his slower balls and cutters in all matches until his action on these deliveries is cleared.

The left-arm seamer was reported by the match officials during the Super50 Cup match between Barbados Pride and Windward Islands Volcanoes on October 25 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

In accordance with the procedure for suspected illegal bowling actions, the match footage was sent to Loughborough University for an opinion report. The report has determined that an illegal action was used to bowl the cutters and slower balls.

Should he use the deliveries in a match, Cricket West Indies says it reserves the right to suspend him from bowling altogether.

Barbados Pride are currently second in the table with 36 points after their five matches, having won three and lost one, with one no result due to rain.