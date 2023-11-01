Raymon Reifer suspended from bowling slower balls and cutters Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Raymon Reifer suspended from bowling slower balls and cutters Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Education Ministry targeting 100,000 persons for parent training

Two shot, one fatally, in St Elizabeth bar

VM Group set to provide more targeted support for businesses

Statue of India batting great Tendulkar unveiled at Mumbai stadium

Gulfstream Park announcer Pete Aiello heads to Caymanas Park

iRock.bet announces brand ambassador – Busy Signal

De Kock hits 4th century at Cricket World Cup as South Africa beat NZ

Raymon Reifer suspended from bowling slower balls and cutters

Notable 37% growth in operating earnings for Caribbean Cement

JSE records largest monthly gain as October ends

Wednesday Nov 01

27°C
Loop Sports

4 hrs ago

Barbados Pride all-rounder Raymon Reifer.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Barbados Pride all-rounder Raymon Reifer has been suspended from bowling his slower balls and cutters in all matches until his action on these deliveries is cleared.

The left-arm seamer was reported by the match officials during the Super50 Cup match between Barbados Pride and Windward Islands Volcanoes on October 25 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

In accordance with the procedure for suspected illegal bowling actions, the match footage was sent to Loughborough University for an opinion report. The report has determined that an illegal action was used to bowl the cutters and slower balls.

Should he use the deliveries in a match, Cricket West Indies says it reserves the right to suspend him from bowling altogether.

Barbados Pride are currently second in the table with 36 points after their five matches, having won three and lost one, with one no result due to rain.

Related Articles

Sport

October 28, 2023 01:56 PM

Sport

October 27, 2023 03:30 PM

Sport

August 13, 2023 08:48 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Education Ministry targeting 100,000 persons for parent training

Jamaica News

Two shot, one fatally, in St Elizabeth bar

Business

VM Group set to provide more targeted support for businesses

More From

Sport

Shericka and Sha’Carri nominated for World Athletics Fair Play Award

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson and Sha’Carri Richardson of the USA are among six athletes who have been nominated for the World Athletics International Fair Play Award.
Both sprinters were jointly sel

See also

Jamaica News

Two Americans killed in Trelawny crash

Members of the Traffic Department in the Trelawny Police Division are probing an crash involving a truck and a car that resulted in the death of two male Americans on the Rio Bueno main road in Trelaw

Jamaica News

Jamaica records 70 aftershocks within 8 hours of 5.6 magnitude quake

… Earthquake Unit reports to Gov’t minister

Jamaica News

From being abandoned in car park as baby to now a police sergeant

Joy as policewoman, cancer survivor promoted by police commissioner

Business

Gary Allen to step down as CEO of RJRGleaner

Christopher Barnes leaving the business

Entertainment

‘Everybody wanted Gully Bop to die’, says pastor

Prophet Christopher Tate, an ordained pastor of the Christ in Chris Healing and Deliverance ministries, after confirming the death of popular entertainer Gully Bop, told Loop Entertainment that many p

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols