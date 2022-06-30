‘Razor’ Ruddock to headline exhibition fight at Sabina Park | Loop Jamaica

Jamaican-born Canadian former heavyweight boxer, Donovan Ruddock, will headline an exhibition fight at Sabina Park in Kingston on October 1, to raise funds for infrastructure development of the Good Hope Primary and Infant School in St. Catherine.

Details of the ‘Rumble in the Sun’ event were discussed at a recent meeting involving Minister of Sports, Olivia Grange, and other ministry officials, at the Caymanas Golf Club in St Catherine.

The former International Boxing Council (IBC) heavyweight champion said the charity event, which is being organised by his team, is one way of contributing to the development of the land of his birth.

“I wanted to give back because my community is Red Ground District, and the Good Hope School. So, what I would like to do is put on a show here with another legendary boxer and part of the proceeds will go towards infrastructure development to add more classrooms for the kids,” he said.

Ruddock, who is known more popularly as ‘Razor’ Ruddock, said he also wants to establish three gyms locally with the aim of attracting young talent and encourage greater female participation in the sport of boxing.

Minister Grange welcomed the initiative, which she said will assist in efforts to revitalise the sport locally.

“Your visit is timely because we are moving in that direction. We are doing the work and your involvement and support will strengthen our efforts,” she noted.

Ruddock, who competed from 1982 to 2001 and in 2015, is best known for his heavy punching ability. He competed in two fights against Mike Tyson in 1991 and Lennox Lewis in 1992.

Over his two decades as a professional boxer, Ruddock had 47 fights with 40 wins, six losses and a draw.