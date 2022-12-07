RCIPS issues warning on currently circulating phishing email Loop Cayman Islands

·6 min read
Home
Caribbean News
RCIPS issues warning on currently circulating phishing email Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

RCIPS issues warning on currently circulating phishing email

Education Minister says Parliamentary protocol not being followed

Bryan named Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year

Amendments to asylum rules to allow an initial 3-year stay

Customs issues guidance for imports during holiday season

Govt workers do workshop on how to spot marriages of convenience

Service station robbed in West Bay, getaway car later set on fire

Cayman diligently carving a path to FATF compliance in 2023

Police increase visibility and foot patrols as holiday season nears

Alignment of salaries and pensions of govt and statutory authorities

Wednesday Dec 07

27?C
Cayman News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

The RCIPS Cybercrime team said today they are aware of an e-mail circulating purporting to be from Royal Bank of Canada, asking their customers to click on a link.

Police say this is a malicious link and should not be clicked or interacted with.

Anyone who has received this email and clicked on the link is advised to change their password for online banking.

Members of the public are reminded that your bank will never ask for your account number, name, address or password in an email or text message. They will only ask you to provide this information to verify your identity when you call them directly.

A screenshot of the body of the phishing email is below for awareness.

Phishing email screenshot (source: RCIPS)

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Cayman News

RCIPS issues warning on currently circulating phishing email

Cayman News

Education Minister says Parliamentary protocol not being followed

World News

FBI: Polygamous leader had 20 wives, many of them minors

More From

Cayman News

Service station robbed in West Bay, getaway car later set on fire

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that at about 8:45pm on December 5, officers responded to a report of a robbery at a service station on Hell Road in West Bay.

According to

Cayman News

Education Minister says Parliamentary protocol not being followed

O’Connor-Connolly says Parliament “is not a Hollywood hall” and photographers “should not be arbitrarily taking pictures of members” during Parliament

See also

Cayman News

Bryan named Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year

Announcing the winners of The Caribbean Travel Awards 2023, the Caribbean Journal said that Minister of Tourism Kenneth Bryan had been named “Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year,” one of the twenty

World News

Caskets raffled off at Christmas party in the Philippines

This is the bizarre moment caskets were raffled off at a Christmas party for mortuary owners in the Philippines.

The expensive funeral accessories, with prices ranging from 40,000 PHP (?593) to two

Cayman News

Govt workers do workshop on how to spot marriages of convenience

Since 2022, WORC has investigated 175 marriage reports, of which 114 cases resulted in adverse findings

Cayman News

Amendments to asylum rules to allow an initial 3-year stay

According to a publication in the Legislation Gazette dated November 16, 2022, several amendments were proposed for the Customs and Border Control Act (2022 Revision) concerning asylum applications.&n

NewsAmericasNow.com

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols