Ready for the next Lost in Time Festival? Loop Jamaica

Despite the rain and the somewhat abrupt end, complete with a mic drop just after midnight on Sunday, Lost in Time Festival delivered on all fronts for patrons who relished the many Instagrammable backdrops and timely execution of the festival’s second staging at Hope Gardens in St Andrew.

Patrons braved the rain and the traffic to see artistes like Romain Virgo, Lila Ike, Jesse Royal, Sevana, Jah 9, and Ras-I perform at the event put on by Grammy-nominated recording artiste Protoje.

However, they were also in for surprise performances, which included appearances by Masicka, Agent Sasco, Valiant, and Popcaan, to name a few.

Although the police intervened at midnight, resulting in the somewhat abrupt end to the show while Popcaan was on stage (reminding us of what happened at his St Thomas show in December last year), patrons were definitely satisfied.

Not convinced? Check out the Loop News recap video and photo highlights to see for yourself!