Ready to Travel? Enjoy a smooth trip with these tips | Loop Jamaica

With relaxed COVID-19 travel restrictions, many of us are now comfortable traveling once again.

If you haven’t travelled in the past two years, getting your travel legs back may take a little time. Things may have also changed a bit in these pandemic times, so navigating those changes will also take some getting used to.

Before you pack those bags, here is a reminder of the things you need to keep in mind so you will avoid unnecessary mistakes

Check the travel requirements of your destination

While some countries have done away with COVID-19 entry requirements, some have not. Some countries still require a negative test result to enter and quarantine so ensure you are up to date with your destination’s requirements. Walk with your vaccine card and any travel authorization forms you make need.

Know the airline rules

While airlines in the US and Europe may have dropped their mask mandates, airlines in other regions such as Caribbean Airlines, have not. Check out your airline’s website to ensure you are complying with their rules before boarding.

Ensure you have enough money

While you are budgeting for whatever spending you plan to do on your trip, make sure you have enough to cover the cost of any COVID-19 test to return home if necessary and for any extended stay in the event, you contract the virus and cannot travel right away. If you are staying in a hotel, check out their policies for guest quarantine.

Travel insurance is very handy when travelling. Photo iStock

Check the weather

If you are flying from the Caribbean to another country, check the weather before you go so you can pack the appropriate clothes. If you are flying to the Caribbean, keep in mind that we are now in the rainy season and the hurricane season has begun.

Get Insurance

Protect yourself by ensuring you have insurance to cover any loss, impact from hurricanes or other bad weather, and medical bills among other things.

Sign up for airline alerts in the event of any flight changes or cancellations. Photo iStock

Protect Yourself

Covid is still very much out there so check the status of the country you are visiting, is there a spike, are hospitals filling up, and would you be taken care of adequately if you fall ill? You might also want to make sure there is no unrest in the country to which you are travelling.

Keep up to date with airline changes

There have been a lot of cancellations happening across the US and Europe. Sign up for email alerts from the airline you are travelling with to stay on top of any changes that could affect your flights.