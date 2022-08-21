Real Boss looks hard to beat at Caymanas Loop Jamaica

Trainer Spencer Chung and Lakeland Farms look set to clinch a weekend feature-race double with imported runners following RACE CAR’s win in Saturday’s Arthur Jones Memorial at six furlongs.

The connections’ maiden filly, REAL BOSS, will be hard to beat at a mile in Sunday’s Caymanas Park 1959 feature race against native-breds, who haven’t won two races.

Fitted with blinkers when out for the third time on August 6, REAL BOSS closed fast to get within a length of Saturday’s return winner, PERFECT BREW, at seven furlongs after being hindered at the start and racing near the rear in a big 13-horse field.

Racing wide down the backstretch and into the straight, REAL BOSS lost ground off the turn, whereas PERFECT BREW got a perfect run just off the rail to quickly tackle UNRULY DUDE and EL CID battling on the lead.

PERFECT BREW caught UNRULY DUDE a half-furlong out before REAL BOSS came with her late challenge for second, finishing well clear of UNRULY DUDE and EL CID in third and fourth, respectively.

EL CID and UNRULY DUDE are among the 10-horse field with an additional furlong to travel other quick runners such as D HEAD CORNERSTONE and PRINCE SANJAY.

PERFECT BREW returned on Saturday to beat stablemate POWER RANKING and GOLDEN WATTLE at seven and a half furlongs in his first run among non-winners of three races, which should result in REAL BOSS starting as favourite to frank the form.

Reyan Lewis has been summoned by Chung to replace Cardenas who is out for the weekend.

The Caymanas Park 1959 is the eighth of nine races scheduled. First post is 12:30 pm.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS – SUNDAY, AUGUST 21

Race 1 – 600m St

Okahumpa (1)

Race 2 – 1600m

Hot Ice (2)

Race 3 -1100m

Commandante Lunar (6)

—-Race 4 – 1100m

Shrewsbury Norm (2)

Race 5 – 1000m St

Big Argument (9)

ace 6 -1000m St

Another Bullet (11)

Race 7 – 900m St

Storm Valley (3)

Race 8 – 1600m

Real Boss (5)

Race 9 – 1820m

Great Britt (9)

BETS OF THE DAY

Race 2 – 1600m

Hot Ice (2)

Race 3 -1100m

Commandante Lunar (6)

Race 5 – 1000m St

Big Argument (9)