Real City win Pocket Rocket Foundation’s 6-a-side football competition Loop Jamaica

Real City emerged as the champions of the Pocket Rocket Foundation six-a-side football competition by defeating Basement 1-0 in the final at the FESCO Football Field along Spanish Town Road on Sunday.

The Waterhouse-based football tournament, which returned on October 17 after a three-year hiatus, featured 16 teams vying for the coveted $280,000 winning prize.

Pocket Rocket Foundation founder, Olympian Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, expressed her satisfaction with the competition’s outcome, stating, “I am very pleased with how the competition turned out. We are celebrating our 10th anniversary as a foundation and this competition has been a staple for many years. The community has come together over the past several weeks to cheer on and support their favourite teams, which is exactly what we wanted to see.”

Despite two players nursing groin injuries, Real City’s coach, Lennoy Noble, commended his team’s performance, saying, “It was a good day. Kudos to the Basement football team; they put up a good fight, but we came out victorious. I just want to say thanks to the team for their excellent work and also give thanks to Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce for putting this competition together.”

Real City’s captain, Kwesi Innswood, emphasized the significance of the win, stating, “This win means everything to us. The competition was fierce, and Basement really gave us a run for our money, but our determination and teamwork brought us through. We’re ecstatic.”

During the award ceremony, Real City, Basement, and Black Strikers claimed the top three spots, securing cash prizes of $280,000, $180,000, and $80,000, respectively. Team Eurotrend earned the best-dressed team award and a $15,000 cash prize.

Individual excellence was recognized with Digicel-sponsored awards, with Real City’s Oraine Blackwood receiving the best defender award and Ackeem Green named the most valuable player.

Green acknowledged the honor, saying, “Defense is often overlooked, so receiving this award is an honor. It’s a testament to the hard work we put in as a team.”

Blackwood agreed, saying, “Individual awards are great, but it’s the team effort that brought us here. This is a victory for all of Real City.”