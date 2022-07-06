Record label producer donates football boots to Maverley FC | Loop Jamaica

Well-known music producer Tristan Palmer Jr will be donating 30 pairs of football boots to the Maverley Hughenden senior football team as the team prepares to embark on a new season competing in the Kingston and St Andrew Football Association (KSAFA) Major League competition.

“We have to uplift our community. Financial concerns is a major barrier to participation in youth sports, and you know that from football a play, there is little or no violence,” Palmer, head of TP Records, told Loop News. “We want to use it to substitute crime, youths from Ackee Walk, Red Hills Road, Jackson Town, play for the side so it builds unity and understanding, and that will bring back the love. We want an end to the violence.”

Palmer will be making the donation on Thursday on the grounds of the football club.

“By providing high-risk communities with brand new equipment , TP Records is doing its part to enable more kids to get off the sidelines and into the game,” Palmer, who grew up in the poor community of Maverley, added.

Palmer, who is a close friend of ace deejay Beenie Man, used to represent Marverley Junior High during his high school years, so he knows the value of sports for at-risk kids

“I know personally the lifelong benefits of sport and physical activity by providing equipment, apparel and footwear to those most in need,” Palmer said.

Alphanso Downer, president of the Maverley Hughenden football club, hailed the philanthropic gesture which has a value of $600,000.

“This donation means a lot, as you know, it is a poor community and these guys have not been playing football for a while because of the pandemic,” Downer said. “The club is facing unique challenges because the country is going through a period of high inflation, and the corporate bodies we would normally appeal to, just don’t have enough in their budgets to accommodate us, so this is a big help to us.”

The senior football team competes in the KSAFA Major League, a third-division football league in Jamaica. The twelve teams that compete in the league are based in the parishes of St. Andrew.

The Major League competition kicks off this Saturday.

“It’s the perfect timing, every player can get a new pair of boots,” Downer said.