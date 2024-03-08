Recording artiste booked for AK-47 rifle, shotgun seizure Loop Jamaica

Twenty-two-year-old Demareo Bryan, otherwise called ‘Sinna’, a recording artiste of Blacksmith Drive, Seaforth in St Thomas, has been charged with possession of prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition following the seizure of firearms in Gregory Park, St Catherine on Thursday, March 7.

Reports from the Caymanas police are that about 4am, law enforcers were on an operation in the area when a group of men was seen, one of whom was armed with a shotgun.

On the approach of the police-military team, the men ran in different directions.

They were chased and Bryan, who reportedly had the shotgun in his possession, ran into a house.

After being surrounded by the joint police-military team, Bryan dropped the shotgun, which was retrieved along with three 12-gauge cartridges.

The house was subsequently searched and an AK-47 assault rifle with a magazine containing eight rounds of ammunition was found and seized.

Bryan was arrested and subsequently charged.

His court date is being arranged.