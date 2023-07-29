Recording artiste charged for murder after fatal stabbing incident Loop Jamaica

Thirty-two-year-old Troy Walker, recording artiste of Trysee district, St Ann charged with murder following the stabbing death of 22-year-old Andre McDonald, a call-center worker on Friday, July 21.

Reports from the Brown’s Town Police are that at about 12:20 a.m., both men were at a function in their community when an argument developed between them.

During the altercation, Walker used a pair of scissors to stab McDonald. McDonald left the function and later returned to Walker’s home with a knife, where he attacked him.

A tussle ensued, citizens intervened, and the now-deceased man was seen lying on his back in a pool of blood. He was taken to the hospital, wherehe was pronounced dead.

Walker was apprehended and subsequently charged on Friday, July 28 after a question and answer session and an Identification Parade.His court date is being finalised.