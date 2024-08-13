‘Red brands’ spark joy at Olympic Village in Half-Way Tree

·7 min read
Home
Local News
‘Red brands’ spark joy at Olympic Village in Half-Way Tree
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Man on murder charge even after gun reportedly jammed on ‘1st attempt’

Uber fuels Jamaica Paralympic Association events for 2024

‘Red brands’ spark joy at Olympic Village in Half-Way Tree

Community Drivers: Sisters enjoying independence through farming

Golding cites new PNP St James Central rep as a ‘lady of quality’

Back-to-school mission hosted for students in Portland

Two charged with murder that allegedly resulted from bar fuss

A show-stopping finale for Late Check Out!

Starbucks CEO replaced by Chipotle fixer Brian Niccol

Men held with illegal gun close to where 8 people were shot charged

Tuesday Aug 13

26°C
Loop Sports

3 hrs ago

Digicel CEO Steven Murad (left) and Red Stripe managing director Daaf van Tilburg enjoy the action on the big screen at the Olympic Village in Half-Way Tree, raising their beers to a stellar event at the Paris Olympics. (PHOTO: Contributed).

The heart of Kingston was brought to life during the just concluded Paris Olympics, thanks to the country’s renowned “red brands” such as Digicel, Red Stripe, Grace Foods, Pizza Hut, and KFC. These iconic brands curated a vibrant and rewards-filled Olympics Village, strategically located on the roof of the Half-Way Tree Transport Centre. This unique space offered locals the opportunity to watch the Olympic Games live.

The village featured dynamic activations from each brand, creating a week-long celebration of sports and national pride. As local athletes took to the track, the village erupted in jubilation, with the sounds of clanging pot covers, blaring vuvuzelas, and enthusiastic cheers filling the air. The atmosphere was electric, reminiscent of the Stade de France, filled with excitement, music, and the mouth-watering aroma of delicious food. Patrons enjoyed ice-cold Red Stripe and various product packages, all in a setting that perfectly celebrated the spirit of the Olympics.

This event brought the community together, fostering national pride as they supported their athletes in the pursuit of gold and glory.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Man on murder charge even after gun reportedly jammed on ‘1st attempt’

Sport

Uber fuels Jamaica Paralympic Association events for 2024

Sport

‘Red brands’ spark joy at Olympic Village in Half-Way Tree

More From

Jamaica News

Golding cites new PNP St James Central rep as a ‘lady of quality’

The Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) has formally declared its Spokesperson on Tourism, Senator Janice Allen, as the party’s caretaker candidate for the St James Central constituency.
The d

Jamaica News

Two charged with murder that allegedly resulted from bar fuss

Two persons have been charged with the murder of a man following an incident at a bar in Parry Town, Ocho Rios, St Ann, on Friday June 21.
The charges arose from an extended police probe into the i

See also

Caribbean News

Caribbean on alert for potential tropical cyclone 5

A Tropical storm watch has been issued for portions of the Leeward Islands as Potential Tropical Cyclone Five makes its way towards the region.
The islands under a Tropical storm watch are Guadelou

Lifestyle

How to celebrate track and field like a Jamaican

Track and field is as Jamaican as a sizzling hot plate of ackee, saltfish, and fried dumplings for breakfast.
Undoubtedly, Jamaica has left a formidable mark on the world stage, dazzling track and

Jamaica News

4 men held as cops intensify probe in Clarendon mass shooting

Gun also seized

Sport

Verticast no longer holds broadcast rights for English Premier League

VertiCast Media announced today that its term as the broadcast rights holder for the English Premier League (EPL) has ended.
This announcement comes roughly four months after subscribers to CSport

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols