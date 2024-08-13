‘Red brands’ spark joy at Olympic Village in Half-Way Tree

The heart of Kingston was brought to life during the just concluded Paris Olympics, thanks to the country’s renowned “red brands” such as Digicel, Red Stripe, Grace Foods, Pizza Hut, and KFC. These iconic brands curated a vibrant and rewards-filled Olympics Village, strategically located on the roof of the Half-Way Tree Transport Centre. This unique space offered locals the opportunity to watch the Olympic Games live.

The village featured dynamic activations from each brand, creating a week-long celebration of sports and national pride. As local athletes took to the track, the village erupted in jubilation, with the sounds of clanging pot covers, blaring vuvuzelas, and enthusiastic cheers filling the air. The atmosphere was electric, reminiscent of the Stade de France, filled with excitement, music, and the mouth-watering aroma of delicious food. Patrons enjoyed ice-cold Red Stripe and various product packages, all in a setting that perfectly celebrated the spirit of the Olympics.

This event brought the community together, fostering national pride as they supported their athletes in the pursuit of gold and glory.