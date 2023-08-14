Red Bull Dance Your style returns to Jamaica for 14th staging Loop Jamaica

Red Bull Dance Your Style, a showcase of electrifying moves and unbeatable talent, is set to make its much-awaited return to Jamaica for the fourth National Final.

The event will be hosted at Kingston’s iconic Half Way Tree Transport Centre on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 7 pm and will be free to the public.

This year’s Dance Your Style champion will take the global stage representing the country at the 2023 Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final set to be hosted by Frankfurt, Germany on November 4.

Red Bull Dance Your Style features a unique battle format and has become a platform for street dancers of all styles – from hip-hop to house, popping, locking and more – to showcase their skills.

Dancers are challenged with unpredictable music hits across all genres and are crowned by crowd-voting. Competitors must conquer the audience as they are ultimately deciding who will rule the dance floor. Dancehall is still a relatively new format and genre in the competition, making Jamaica’s overall involvement a necessary, impactful and inclusive addition, adding further diversity to the global event.

The event promises to be a night of awe-inspiring performances and high-energy showdowns, hosted by world-renowned Jamaican choreographer, Latonya Style. The competition will take an identical format to that of last year, showcasing 16 exceptional dancers, who will battle head-to-head at the Transport Centre to vie for the title of Dance Your Style Champion.

2022 National Champion, Joel Immortal, does a victory dance alongside other competitors and supporters following his win! (Photo by Yannick Reid)

The competition debuted in Jamaica in 2019 and since then has seen three champions namely, Pancho Cautiion (2019), Flexx Cautiion (2021) and Joel Immortal (2022).

Joel Immortal, the reigning champion, expressed his excitement about the upcoming event, stating, “I feel very excited about the return of Red Bull Dance Your Style. I believe this is a great event for our local dancers to showcase their talent. Dance Your Style opens many gates and creates many opportunities for our dancers. Since winning the competition many windows have opened for me. I have been getting many bookings, teaching classes across the globe – in countries like Russia, France and Spain.”

He added:”I have also had the opportunity to meet so many people and see so many dance cultures. It’s fabulous really! I definitely think an opportunity like this helps to put Dancehall on the map, helps to showcase our Jamaican culture and gives dancers the exposure and valuable opportunities they need!”

Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final will be making its way to Germany in 2023. On November 4, at Festhalle Frankfurt, the world’s best dancers from more than 30 countries will compete against each other in electrifying one-on-one battles. The competition is all about creativity, energy, passion and the ability to wow the audience.

Here is everything you need to know about Red Bull Dance Your Style:

In 2018, Kingston hosted the first competition with local dancer Pancho Cautiion coming out on top as the champion. Shamara ‘Inspire’ Spencer was the top-performing female in the competition placing 4th overall.The first World Final for Red Bull Dance Your Style was hosted in Paris, France at the historic Grande Halle de La Villette with over 4,000 attendees and over 3.8 million viewers around the world seeing Dutch dancer Shinshan best 39 dancers to ultimately become the first ever World Champion.In 2020, Red Bull Dance Your Style went digital with the first global street dance competition to be held entirely on TikTok as Briton Kieran Lai triumphed over 1,500 dancers from 47 countries in a six-week event.In 2021 the event made a comeback with a fully online activation on Red Bull Jamaica’s Instagram account. 16 dancers were judged by way of votes in the comments section, with red and blue hearts indicating which dancer moved to the next round. Cautiion Flexx was crowned winner.reFrom hip hop to dancehall, to locking to popping – dancers will need to ‘wow’ the crowd by testing freestyle and musicality skills through tracks ranging from recent hits to classic beats.