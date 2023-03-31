Red flags to look out for with immigration service providers Loop Jamaica

Caribbean nationals are everywhere. Annually, thousands of us seek opportunities to visit, live, work, and study abroad.

There are many providers who offer their services and since the Internet has allowed us to be a single global village, it is important to know the red flags that we should be aware of in our journey.

Receiving unsolicited correspondence is always to be treated with caution.

Ensure that the contact is verified before you give out sensitive personal information or part with your hard-earned cash.

There is almost no way of recovering funds paid out if the contact proves to be unscrupulous.

If a contract is not available for the services to be provided, do not proceed.

The terms of the agreement must be set out somewhere. This allows everyone to know what is, and what is not, part of the agreement. It also ensures that you can determine if the contract is being honoured or not.

The contract can also be used in court if it becomes an issue later on and you need to sue.

Regarding fees to be paid, in the USA, many attorneys provide services by the hour, make sure that you are clear about this, as the fees may be higher than a flat fee.

They may advise that fees can vary depending on the services. Other attorneys may advise that their offices must be allowed to withdraw their fees from your account or your credit card. All of these should be clear in the contract and properly understood by you.

Beware of “sales pitches”.

There are always requirements for non-immigrant and immigrant visas for every country. The USA and Canada, which are two popular destinations for Caribbean nationals, have different requirements for their specific visas.

Therefore, if a potential provider is advising that you qualify for all the visas, you must consider if that is actually true and ask for some kind of proof. Better still, do some research. The www.uscis.gov site for the USA offers a wealth of accurate information that is updated regularly.

Be very cautious of those who say they are affiliated with the immigration authorities in the USA.

The US immigration authorities is a government entity and does not have relationships with providers that allow those providers’ clients to get visa benefits over other persons or allows unqualified persons to get visa benefits.

The same is true for other countries as far as I am aware. As such, any potential provider who advises that they can provide a direct connection to these authorities is lying and is only going to take your hard-earned cash and run.

Immigration service providers who advise they can provide documents to assist with your process should be avoided.

Immigration fraud is an offence and can lead to permanent bans from the USA. Such offences might also result in criminal cases before local courts.

Offences such as being in possession of any fraudulent document such as a passport, visa or educational qualifications carry heavy penalties in the courts and also lead to a negative police record should there be a conviction in a court.

When providers are unwilling to give you their credentials that is a red flag.

If the provider is an attorney, that is easily verified. Jamaica and the other Caribbean islands have attorney regulatory bodies which give information on attorneys.

In the USA, the names of attorneys appear on the various State Bar directories. Organisations that provide immigration services in the USA are also easily verifiable using resources on government websites as well as other reputable agencies.

*This article does not constitute legal advice and is intended for informational purposes only.

Nadine C Atkinson-Flowers is admitted to practice in the USA and Jamaica. Her US practice is in the area of immigration, while her Jamaican practice areas include immigration and general legal consultancy. She has been an attorney for over 15 years in Jamaica and has written articles for several legal publications. She is passionate about access to justice issues and volunteers with several legal, business, children and community service organisations in Jamaica and the US. She can be contacted at [email protected]