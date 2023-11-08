Red Force dominate Guyana Harpy Eagles to reach Super50 Cup final Loop Jamaica

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force stormed into their 20th Regional Super50 Cup final as they easily defeated Guyana Harpy Eagles, in the first semi-final, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad on Wednesday.

Seam bowler Terrance Hinds produced a sensational four-wicket haul as the Red Force bowled out their archrivals for just 105 in the 35th over. Sherfane Rutherford top-scored with 30 from 52 balls while opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul got 22 but they were the only two to reach double figures.

Asked to bat first, the visitors collapsed in a heap at 25-4 in the ninth over, Hinds wiping out the top order in a memorable four-wicket burst in four overs which cost just 15 runs.

Kevin Sinclair (4) flashed at Hinds’ first delivery and edged to keeper Nicholas Pooran in the fifth over before captain Tevin Imlach (4) pushed with another one outside off-stump and also nicked behind in the sixth over.

Hinds then rocked the innings in successive deliveries, first pulling off an astonishing one-handed return catch to remove Shimron Hetmyer for three before having Kemol Savory caught at the wicket without scoring.

In pursuit of their paltry target, captain Darren Bravo extended his superb run of form with an unbeaten 53 off 73 balls with eight fours, as Red Force got over the line in the 28th over.

Opener Kjorn Ottley chipped in with 35 from 59 balls, he and Bravo putting on 58 for the second wicket to lay the foundation for Red Force’s 16th win in their last 18 games against Harpy Eagles.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie took 3-20. He caused problems for the batters with a couple of wickets in the 21st over before Bravo steered the hosts safely over the line.

“I’m extremely happy, to be quite honest. I thought we played an exceptional game of cricket today. ’m just trying to take responsibility as captain and trying to lead from the front each and every single time when I get the opportunity,” Bravo said.

The second semi-final will be on Thursday at the same venue. Leeward Islands Hurricanes will face Barbados Pride.