Red Stripe announces $80m partnership with Jamaica Olympic Association Loop Jamaica

Beer company Red Stripe has announced an $80 million partnership with the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) in preparation for the upcoming Paris Olympics, scheduled from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

The partnership was unveiled by Red Stripe’s head of commerce, Sean Wallace, during a press conference held at Red Stripe’s headquarters in Kingston on Tuesday.

Wallace expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “Our partnership with the Jamaica Olympic Association is yet another collaboration that will be woven into the rich fabric of our iconic history,” he said. “For almost 100 years, we have poured into Jamaican music, art, food, culture, and of course, sports. We understand the importance of investing in our people, nurturing the next generation of talent, and honour the legacy of those who have exited the competitive arena. We are very excited about this partnership and everything it will do for the future and development of sports.”

Red Stripe’s support for the JOA aims to cover various expenses associated with athlete training, equipment procurement, travel, and other administrative needs of the esteemed organization.

Red Stripe managing director Daaf van Tilburg characterized the collaboration with the JOA as “a special moment for Red Stripe.”

“This partnership is more than a sponsorship; it is a long-term commitment that signifies Red Stripe’s deep dedication to communities, the development of sports in Jamaica, and a toast to the waning spirit that runs through the DNA of all Jamaicans,” said Tilburg.

JOA president Christopher Samuda expressed gratitude for the partnership, highlighting the evolving economic significance of sports globally. He said, “Olympic culture is priceless; the economy of sport has evolved universally into a billion-dollar enterprise. Both the JOA and our partner, Red Stripe, understand that sport gives character and is the DNA of human inspiration, sport is not just a hobby or something to be photographed but is a business of physical culture. We are grateful for the support Red Stripe has pledged to give and we look forward to an exceptional partnership.”

Ahead of the Paris Olympics, Red Stripe has launched the ‘Gold Glory’ campaign, running until January 19, 2024. The campaign offers consumers an opportunity to engage with the excitement of the Olympics, featuring a design competition on Instagram. Participants are challenged to create a limited-edition Red Stripe 6-pack showcasing the accomplishments of Jamaican athletes past, present, and future. The winning design will earn $500,000 and be displayed in the Olympic Village.

Additionally, Wallace announced that Red Stripe will provide an all-expenses-paid trip to Paris 2024 for 10 lucky consumers and their guests to witness Jamaican athletes in action. Looking ahead, he mentioned, “The Great Jamaican Beer will be celebrating 100 years in 2028 and is eyeing the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.”