Red Stripe lauds ‘living legends’ Buju, Beres, and Marcia at Intimate Loop Jamaica

Griffiths has collaborated with many notable legends during her lengthy career, including reggae icon Bob Marley when she performed as part of the I-Threes with Rita Marley and Judy Mowatt.

Meanwhile, Hammond remains a cornerstone of the Jamaican music industry and his loyal and ever-expanding fan base stands as testimony.

His soulful voice has created timeless hits that reverberate across the world such as Rock Away, I Feel Good, They Gonna Talk, and Tempted to Touch.

Internationally acclaimed reggae artiste, Buju Banton (left), was all smiles as he collected his Red Stripe Living Legend Award. The award was presented by Red Stripe Brand Manager Nathan Nelms who was joined by Red Stripe Brand and Corporate PR Manager Stacy-Ann Smith, who waited in the wings with the Living Legend Award for Beres Hammond.

Just last year, he celebrated the 10th anniversary of his Grammy-nominated album One Love, One Life.

A conversation about Jamaica’s living legends would be incomplete without Buju Banton, who’s gearing up to release his 14th studio album, which is expected to complement the recent hits he’s been featured in such as These Streets Know My Name and Where You Come From, featuring DJ Khaled.

Other ageless hits include Destiny, Wanna Be Loved, Not an Easy Road and Driver which together with his Grammy award-winning album Before the Dawn in 2010, make up a tremendously successful discography.

“Red Stripe, I want to thank you very much for supporting us,” Banton said as he accepted the award.

The beer company has been operating in Jamaica for more than 100 years during which it has actively supported the development of Jamaican music, including reggae and dancehall.

For 2023, the brand has already mapped out new and exciting ways to continue its support of Jamaica’s icons as well as an up-and-coming talent in the local music and entertainment industries.