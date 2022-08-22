Red Stripe widens bottle return channels Loop Jamaica

Beer manufacturer Red Stripe has announced the extension of its ‘Full for Empties’ (FFE) policy to include previously exempt channels, namely supermarket chains, independent supermarkets, gas and convenience stores, and hotels.

This extension is in a bid to increase the return rate of returnable glass bottles (RGB) and in response to continuing supply chain disruptions,

Red Stripe’s Head of Commercial Sean Wallace asserted that an important part of that commitment is the ‘Red-Cycling’ programme, which is the centrepiece of the company’s sustainability efforts to protect the environment and ensure circularity in its operations.

The programme aims to increase the rate of return of bottles so they can be put back into the production cycle, and as such, make them readily available to customers and consumers.

“Using RGB allows us to both reduce the environmental impact of our operations, and also to reduce the costs of our products to our consumers,” explained Wallace.

The Red Stripe executive underscored the continuing impact of supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic and exacerbated by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, on the availability of glass bottles.

Wallace noted, “Since introducing the FFE policy last year, we have seen a marked improvement in the rate of bottle returns, which has subsequently allowed us to provide more products to the Jamaican market.”

He continued, “Our RGB strategy will not only ensure a consistent supply of products for our customers and consumers, but also play a significant role in achieving our long-term environmental and sustainability goals. These goals include the greater recycling of materials, the subsequent reduction in waste entering landfills, and result in reduced costs to our consumers. Therefore, by increasing the rate of bottle returns we hope to achieve long-term benefits for our customers and consumers.”

Wallace expressed continued appreciation for customers’ ongoing understanding and cooperation and urged consumers to support by returning their empties promptly as part of an active ‘buy-drink-return’ approach. Bottles can be returned to most points of sale, including wholesales, community bars, mini-marts, grocery shops, supermarkets and liquor stores.

The public may also return their empties to 214 Exchange, Red Stripe’s outlet store in Kingston, located at 214 Spanish Town Road as well as to any of the company’s six distribution centres located in Kingston, Mandeville, Discovery Bay, Montego Bay, Annotto Bay and Sav-la-Mar.