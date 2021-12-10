Red Stripe, Wray and Nephew emerge as top winners at JMEA Awards | Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) hosted its second virtual Manufacturers & Exporters (M&E) Awards Gala on Thursday, December 9, 2021, under the theme, “Manufacturing and Exporting: Key Pillars for Building a Sustainable Brand Jamaica”.

Winners of the JMEA Awards serve as inspirational businesses and embody the core values of serving the Jamaican populace through hard work and dedication.

JMEA President John Mahfood indicated that the theme for this year’s M&E Awards, “Manufacturing and Exporting … Key Pillars in Building a Sustainable Brand Jamaica”, holds great importance as it speaks clearly to how Jamaica must progress as a nation in overcoming the effects of COVID-19.

He stated that “the manufacturing and exporting sectors have been provided with an opportunity to compete on a levelled playing field, with many larger manufacturers and exporters who operate out of China. This has occurred because our shipping cost remains relatively low to ship to both the Caribbean and North America, while the cost to ship to the same countries by our Chinese counterparts are much higher”.

Twenty-one awards were shared among 14 companies, with J Wray and Nephew Limited and Red Stripe emerging as the top winners.

Red Stripe copped the Governor General’s Award for Manufacturer of the Year 2020, the National Certification Body of Jamaica (NCBJ) Award for Quality and Standards and the Robert Lightbourne Award for Productivity and Competitiveness.

Meanwhile, J Wray and Nephew Limited took home the Charles Henderson Davis Award for Breakthrough Product of the Year and The National Baking Company Best New Packaging Award and the Vision 2030 Award for Corporate Social Responsibility.

Craig Hendrickson (right) Director of Sales and Marketing National Baking Company presents Kamal Powell (left) Regional Marketing Manager at J Wray and Nephew Limited with the National Baking Company Best New Packaging Award and the Vision 2030 Award for Corporate Social Responsibility.

Jamaican Teas Limited was another big winner, they won the Governor General’s Award for Exporter of the Year 2020 and the President’s Award for Champion Medium Exporter in Manufacturing.

GK Foods & Services – Grace Foods Latin America and Caribbean Division won the Prime Minister’s Award for Top Large Exporter in Agriculture, Forestry & Fisheries and the Champion/Top Exporter Award.

Other winners of the night included Seprod Limited, which took home the Prime Minister’s Award for Top Large Exporter in Manufacturing.

Technological Solutions Limited (TSL) won the Pauline Grey Award for Best Support Service, the Nicola Gordon Rowe Buy Jamaican Award was won by National Rums of Jamaica Limited and Nestle Jamaica Limited was the winner of the JMEA’s Energy Efficiency Award. The Eddie Hall New Manufacturer of the Year Award went to Shavout International Holdings Company Limited.

Additionally, Quality Systems Solutions and Initiatives (QSSI) walked away with the JAMPRO Award for Champion Small Exporter of Services and Caribbean Foods Limited won the JAMPRO Award for Champion Small Exporter for Manufacturing.

P.A. Benjamin Manufacturing Company Limited won the JMEA Legacy Award and the Ray Hadeed Award for Best Small and Medium -Sized Enterprise.

The Top Small Exporter in Agriculture, Forestry & Fisheries Award was secured by JP Tropical Foods Limited and the Ambassador Peter King New Exporter of the Year was copped by Linga Ya Farms Limited.