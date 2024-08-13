Red Stripe’s ‘Guh Fi Gold and Glory’ winners experience Paris Olympics

A fortunate group of Jamaicans will carry the memories of the Paris Olympics with them forever, thanks to Red Stripe’s ‘Guh Fi Gold and Glory’ Olympic campaign. Winners, selected at random from across the island after purchasing a six-pack of Red Stripe, embarked on an unforgettable journey to Paris to cheer on Team Jamaica.

The 10-person group explored iconic Parisian landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, Puma House, and Jamaica House.

The winners returned home with indelible memories, new friendships, and a renewed pride in their heritage and the athletic achievements of their compatriots. Amid the waving flags, the clatter of pot covers, and joyous cheers, they embodied the spirit of Jamaicans everywhere, passionately supporting their athletes.

Check out the photo gallery.