Reel Responsibility: Where art and advocacy converge | Loop Jamaica

The world’s coolest beer company, Red Stripe, is tapping into the digital creativity of Jamaicans to amplify its signature message of “Drink & Live Responsibly” with the launch of the ‘Reel Responsibility’ Instagram video competition.

Reel Responsibility will accept submissions from May 30 to June 10, and invites Instagram users to upload original 60-second Reels showcasing their unique take on responsible living and consumption to win up to JM$325k cash, a two-year scholarship to the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts courtesy of the Desnoes and Geddes Foundation, and other prizes.

“Over the past few years, we have seen the increased use of social media as a tool for positive social advocacy. To ensure that our message of drinking and living responsibly receives maximum exposure, we must meet the audience where they are, and that is online”, shared Red Stripe Head of Corporate Affairs Dianne Ashton-Smith.

Red Stripe Head of Corporate Affairs Dianne Ashton-Smith (Photo: Contributed)

Red Stripe will announce the Reel Responsibility shortlisted submissions on June 15, after which voting will open up to the public for a People’s Choice contest from June 15-17.

The top three winners will be revealed on June 22.

The competition’s first prize winner will receive a cash prize of JM$200k and a two-year Associate Degree scholarship valued at JM$1mil for any programme at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts.

The second and third prize winners will walk away with JM$75k and $50k, respectively.

Ashton-Smith further noted, “Jamaicans are intrinsically creative people, and they have taken that with them into the digital space where many of them are making incredibly impactful content consumed across the globe. We, therefore, believe it important to offer our creators an opportunity to partner with us to use their gifts as a force for social upliftment. As a cultural superstate — a powerhouse brimming with talent and creativity I expect avant-garde and trailblazing works will emerge, especially from [the] m?lange of cultural nonconformists making their way in our creative mecca.”

Here’s how to enter

To be eligible for the Reel Responsibility competition, participants must ensure that their Instagram pages are open for public viewing and follow Red Stripe Corporate’s Instagram account.

Between May 30 to June 10, participants should post original 60-second Instagram Reels videos portraying their take on Responsible Consumption, Staying Active, and Socialising Responsibly.

All entries must be participants’ original content, including #DrinkAndLiveResponsibly and #ReelResponsibility, and remain posted on competitors’ accounts until the end of the competition.

Influencer and Reel Responsibility ambassador Ashley Miller highlighted the relevance and ideal timing of the competition’s messaging.

She noted that despite seeing and hearing the tagline just about everywhere one goes, “using social media platforms and this competition to send such an important message will make this campaign more visible and allow greater interaction with a broad audience.”

“Using this creative means of sharing the message of responsible consumption”, she added, “is a great way to ensure that audiences remember and share the key points even after the competition ends”.

“Additionally, I believe the message is easier to digest for younger audiences when it comes in a creative format and from your peers.”