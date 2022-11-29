Regency Petroleum IPO oversubscribed Loop Jamaica

c(RPL) has secured over $1 billion in equity capital through its recent Initial Public Offering (IPO), surpassing its target by over $700 million.

The IPO, which opened on November 24 with a total of 287,157,354 million shares priced at J$1.00 per share, was oversubscribed and closed a day after opening with over 10,000 applicants.

Of the approximately 287.2 million shares, 115.2 million were open to the public; 55.5 million for employees of the company and key strategic partners; 100 million for GK Investment’s loan conversion and 16.5 million for associate loan conversions.

RPL sought to raise $287 million to liquidate its debt at approximately $160 million as well as complete construction of its Paradise Pen service station in support of the automotive segment for $75 million.

It plans to also use $30 million toward the expansion of its cooking gas business as it aims for a greater portion of that market through its expansion into the eastern side of the island.

Commenting on the IPO’s performance, CEO, Andrew Williams said: “RPL is pleased to receive such a positive response from the market. This oversubscribed offer is testimony that investors are confident in our ability to deliver quality products and services and are eager to join us on our journey of taking RPL to the next level.”

The company, which supplies LPG cooking gas to households and in bulk to bakeries, restaurants and hotels islandwide, has experienced consistent growth since its establishment in 2018.

Its revenues for 2019 to 2021 increased from $44.8 million to $606.6 million.

RPL is going for at least two per cent of the market in the household-cooking gas sector between the Kingston metropolitan region and St Catherine within the first year of its planned expansion having already established itself in the western side of the island, serving Westmoreland, St Elizabeth, parts of Handover and St James.

The company will be listed on the Junior Market of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).