Regenerative Medicine: An alternative to surgery and pills Loop Jamaica

Surgical methods of repair have long since been touted as the best approach to treatment and healing for patients with long-term, degenerative conditions.

While effective, factors such as high costs, long downtime, surgical complications and more can be a deterrent for patients who are considering surgery for non-life-threatening conditions.

Regenerative Medicine is an approach available for some patients who are seeking pain relief and long-term healing and would like to reduce the need for surgery.

Regenerative medicine can be defined as the process of replacing or ‘regenerating’ human cells or tissues to facilitate healing and repair. The ability to encourage this repair in the human body reduces the time most patients will remain ill and offers many possibilities in the field of medicine.

In understanding the regenerative process, it is important to note that the potential for repair and the ability to repair are two separate things. We all have the potential to repair but we don’t all have the ability. Increasing the ability to repair is considered one of the main benefits of regenerative medicine. This is derived from the ability of cells, particularly stem cells, to promote cell repair by reducing inflammation which promotes faster healing, better circulation and less pain in an injured area.

Stem cells can be taken from a variety of tissues in the body, and they tend to be harvested from areas that are easily accessible. With stem cell therapy, you are able to use your body’s own repair team (cells) to heal an injured area.

In fact, stem cell therapy has been proven to regenerate tissue in the human body without the need for surgery or additional medication in certain conditions. It is useful for patients who are suffering from degenerative and chronic diseases, such as chronic pain, who are in search of medical treatments without surgical interference.

Image via iStock

Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Therapy are useful treatment options for:

Orthopaedic conditions such as degenerative disc disease, injuries of ligaments and tendons and osteoarthritis; Degenerative conditions such as COPD and diabetesAnti-ageing and wellness;Aesthetic skin applications (skin rejuvenation and hair loss); andSexual wellness (vaginal rejuvenation, stress urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction in males)

The typical patient is over 40 years perhaps starting to experience some joint pains, sexual dysfunction or lack of energy aging with an inability to keep up with their demanding lifestyles.

One patient, DG, came in for a list of concerns that are typical in a 60-year-old including knee pain, mild erectile dysfunction and high blood pressure.

One patient reported improved eyesight among other benefits after his treatment. Image via iStock

DG underwent stem cell therapy and reports to us on his experience. He reported an overwhelming relief from pain and the anxiety associated with expecting this pain. His knee, which was injured during an uphill walk, has had improvement and he is able to enjoy his daily walks without expectation of pain. He also marveled at the maintenance of life and health aspect of Stem Cell Therapy which enabled him to bank his extracted Stem Cells for future usage.

Lastly, DG mentioned the unexpected benefits that have come from the treatment such as improved eyesight without glasses, a reduction of graying hairs, a reduction in bags under the eye, a younger appearance and a reduction of Erectile Dysfunction!

BioRegeneration Integrated Medical Centre in Jamaica specialises in stem cell therapy using your own stem cells. This treatment is done locally by Dr Janice Simmonds-Fisher who has pioneered Regenerative Medicine in Jamaica for over a decade providing a life-improving treatment that enjoys over 90 per cent success rate in our population.

BioRegeneration is located at 15 Haining Road, Kingston. They can be contacted at 876-552-6484. For any questions, email [email protected] or visit www.stemcelljamaica.com.

For our regional patients, Dr. Fisher offers phone or virtual consultations. To make a virtual consultation appointment, please email [email protected] or whatsapp 876-565-1168.