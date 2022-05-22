Regg Stewart in search of more attention for ‘Know Mama’ | Loop Jamaica

UK-based reggae artiste Regg Stewart is a staunch advocate of the importance of mothers. He believes that he has a unique story to tell about mothers with his single, ‘Know Mama’, one of five tracks from his EP ‘Facts Of Life’.

‘The song is a reminder of where we’d be without our moms (hint: nowhere), and centres around the selflessness and sacrifices of motherhood and its many ups and downs.

“Many people don’t know the important role that mother’s play in the society today. My mother is one of the greatest mothers in the world, it’s her teachings that inspire me to do this ‘Know Mama’ song. When I was seven, my mother taught me about faith, she said: ‘Son, ketch up the coal stove’, and mi mother go for the biggest pot of water and put it on the stove and leave out with no money, but just with faith she would come back before the water boil out,” he explained.

Fretting that the water would evaporate before she returned, Stewart was relieved when he saw her return with two ‘scandal bags’ of groceries.

“She never had no money, but she left on faith and come back with food before the water could boil out, that’s why me say Mama forever; that’s the power of faith. That’s the experience of many Jamaicans, mother as provider, mother as a miracle-maker,” he explained.

Regg Stewart, whose real name is Oneil Stewart, is presently promoting his EP. Produced by Doozie Whyte of Skiffle D Productions, the EP also features songs like ‘Saddie Saddie’, ‘No Room for Doubt’, ‘Dutty Tuff’ and the hard-hitting ‘Money Friend’.

Regg Stewart was born in and grew up in St Thomas, Jamaica, and now resides in England, where he migrated to over a decade ago. He is a former protege of Sizzla, and is a Rastafarian who has continued to hone his craft.

He has been making a name for himself performing at small venues across Europe, but longs to return to his homeland.

“I want to forward to Jamaica later this year to step up promotions and shoot videos for the tracks on the EP,” he said.