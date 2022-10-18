Reggae artiste Sycure Gyan’I dies in St Mary accident Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Reggae artiste Sycure Gyan’I dies in St Mary accident Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Positive ID strikes in Heroes Day feature at Caymanas Park

Man on murder rap after deadly home invasion

US student loan forgiveness application website goes live

Prosecution told to get ready for case of brothers on 4-murder rap

UK leader in peril after Treasury chief axes ‘Trussonomics’

Jamaica to host international conference on inclusive insurance

UCC and StarApple A.I announce strategic partnership

Reggae artiste Sycure Gyan’I dies in St Mary accident

Man freed of ‘harbouring one of St James’ most wanted figures’

61-year-old ‘family friend’ charged with raping child

Tuesday Oct 18

22?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

11 hrs ago

Reggae artiste Sycure Gyan’I

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Reggae artiste Sycure Gyan’I died in a motorcycle accident in Boscobel, St Mary on Sunday morning.

The constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit confirmed the incident but had no details about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Social media users reacted to the news, with people writing ‘RIP’ and ‘SIP’.

Sycure, whose real name is Ralston Richards, hailed from the farming village of Plowden in Manchester.

It was while still attending New Forest Primary and Junior High School that he fell in love with music. He recorded his first demo at age 16.

His debut single, “Farewell”, was with reggae artiste Turbulence. Over the years, he continued to hone his craft, recently releasing “Baby Oil” with his wife Sunshine Velvet. Some of his other songs include “Success Prayer”, “Too Much” and “Na Nah”.

On her Instagram page, his wife Sunshine Velvet, whose given name is Shantell Anderson-Richards, questioned why in a post on Monday.

“Me baby u really gone ???????? why why why why why.”

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Lifestyle

Mother, daughter make ?8k a month on OnlyFans

Sport

Positive ID strikes in Heroes Day feature at Caymanas Park

Jamaica News

Man on murder rap after deadly home invasion

More From

Jamaica News

Cop dies from gun attack at wake in Maxfield Avenue, St Andrew

Three others nursing bullet wounds

See also

Jamaica News

Jamaican women holding their own on Canadian farms

Among the thousands of Jamaicans who leave the island every year for Canada to participate in the Seasonal Agricultural Workers’ Programme is a large group of women, who are holding their own alongsid

World News

VIDEO: Relatives respond to young cop’s killing in St Andrew

Police High Command condemns brutal murder

Jamaica News

Building contractor shot dead in broad daylight in Greater Portmore

A St Catherine building contractor was shot dead by an unknown assailant in Five East, Greater Portmore, St Catherine on Saturday, October 15.
He has been identified as 54 year-old Garfield Jones,

Jamaica News

Clarendon man shot dead in Westmoreland

The Westmoreland police are probing the murder of a Clarendon man who was gunned down in the resort town of Negril in the western parish on Friday night.
The deceased has been identified as Nickald

Jamaica News

Outstanding Jamaicans to be recognised today, National Heroes Day

Two hundred and twenty-one outstanding Jamaicans will be recognised at the National Honours and Awards Ceremony today, October 17, National Heroes Day, on the lawns of King’s House, beginning at 9am.

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols