Reggae artiste Sycure Gyan’I dies in St Mary crash Loop Jamaica

Reggae artiste Sycure Gyan’I died in a motorcycle crash in Boscobel, St Mary on Sunday morning.

The constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit confirmed the incident but had no details about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Social media users reacted to the news, with people writing ‘RIP’ and ‘SIP’.

Gyan’I, whose real name is Ralston Richards, hailed from the farming village of Plowden in Manchester.

It was while still attending New Forest Primary and Junior High School that he fell in love with music and recorded his first demo at age 16.

His debut single, “Farewell”, featured reggae artiste Turbulence. Over the years, he continued to hone his craft, recently releasing “Baby Oil” with his wife Sunshine Velvet. Some of his other songs include “Success Prayer”, “Too Much” and “Na Nah”.

On her Instagram page, his wife Sunshine Velvet, whose given name is Shantell Anderson-Richards, questioned why in a post on Monday. The two tied the knot in 2016.

“Me baby u really gone ???????? why why why why why.”