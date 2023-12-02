Reggae Boy convicted of fraud after using dead person’s blue badge Loop Jamaica

Jamaican international football Ravel Morrison has been convicted of fraud after he was caught using a dead person’s blue badge to park.

The Reggae Boy said in an interview under caution he bought the badge from “someone in Old Trafford” for £50, Manchester City Council reported.

The Manchester City Council, which is the local authority for Manchester, a city and metropolitan borough in Greater Manchester, England, further added the 30-year-old from Westbrook, Warrington, was charged with one count of fraud, and admitted guilt at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Morrison was handed a £1,000 fine and told to pay costs of £508 and a victim surcharge of £400.

The investigation by Manchester City Council enforcement officers began on May 22 when a white Audi S3, parked on Bridgewater Street, displayed a blue badge.

Blue badges are designated for individuals with disabilities or health issues, facilitating free parking in spaces closer to shops and destinations. Upon discovering that the badge holder had passed away in February 2022, rendering the badge invalid, the police issued a penalty charge notice, and the vehicle was impounded.

Morrison retrieved his vehicle later that same day. A spokesperson for Manchester City Council emphasized the universality of the law, stating, “This ruling shows that the law is applicable to everyone, with no exceptions.

“I am grateful for the diligent work of our investigating officers as well as legal counsel who were able to successfully prosecute this case.”

The spokesperson added, “Our officers patrol the streets daily to ensure that blue badges are used legitimately, and we will not hesitate to take action if we discover people trying to circumvent the law.”

Morrison began his football career at Manchester United with Wayne Rooney and later played under his former teammate when he managed Derby and the US club DC United

He has made 18 appearances for Jamaica with three goals to his credit, while also playing for West Ham, Birmingham, and Sheffield United at club level.