Reggae Boy Damion Lowe makes move to Saudi Pro League

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
7 hrs ago – Updated

Reggae Boyz vice-captain Damion Lowe has secured a two-year deal with Saudi Arabian football club Al Akhdoud, marking a new chapter in his career.

The 31-year-old defender, who is managed by Leep Marketing, makes the switch from US Major League Soccer (MLS) team Philadelphia Union.

In announcing Lowe’s move to the Saudi Pro League on its Instagram page on Saturday, Leap Marketing expressed best wishes to the Jamaican footballer on the new chapter in his career.

“His experience and leadership will undoubtedly be a great asset to the team,” Leap Marketing stated.

Lowe joins a growing list of top-tier talent flocking to Saudi Arabia, including global stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane. Lowe’s teammate Demarai Gray, plies his trade in the Saudi league at the Ettifaq Club.

Lowe’s career has seen stints at various MLS clubs, including Inter Miami, Seattle Sounders, and Minnesota United, as well as a spell at Egyptian club Al Ittihad Alexandria.

At the national level, Lowe has represented Jamaica at all levels, making his debut for the Reggae Boyz in 2016 under then head coach Theodore ‘Tappa’ Whitmore.

In 2021, Lowe was nominated for the Concacaf Defender of the Year award. Additionally, he has engaged in philanthropic endeavours, including organising an annual Christmas treat in his Rockfort community in east Kingston.

Lowe, a past student at Camperdown High School, is the son of former Reggae Boyz Onandi Lowe.

