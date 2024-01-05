Reggae Boy De Cordova-Reid’s goal leads Fulham into FA Cup 4th round Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
3 hrs ago

Rotherham United’s Jordan Hugill heads the ball over Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo, right, during an English FA Cup third round football match at Craven Cottage, London, Friday Jan. 5, 2024. (Adam Davy/PA via AP).

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham and Fulham are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup while fellow English Premier League sides Brentford and Wolves will endure a replay after they drew 1-1 on Friday.

Spurs beat Burnley 1-0 with a late goal from Pedro Porro, while Fulham overcame Rotherham 1-0 with a first-half strike from Reggae Boy Bobby De Cordova-Reid. In London, Wolves played almost the entire match with 10 men but came from behind to earn a replay against Brentford.

Spurs haven’t won the FA Cup since 1991 and they made heavy work of a home tie against a side second to last in the league. Although Ange Postecoglou’s team was on top throughout, Burnley defended stoutly and it wasn’t until the 78th minute that Porro got the breakthrough.

His shot from 25 metres out was a worthy match winner and one of several spectacular strikes among the three games.

Only five league places separate Wolves and Brentford so, on paper, their fixture was one of the most evenly matched.

Brentford gained the momentum after just nine minutes when João Gomes was sent off for a bad foul. They took the lead shortly before halftime when Neal Maupay controlled a loose ball in the penalty box and fired home.

Although Brentford dominated in terms of possession and shots on goal, Wolves never looked beaten and they drew level 19 minutes into the second period when Tommy Doyle’s screamer gave Brentford goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha no chance.

Fulham dispatched struggling Rotherham more easily than the one goal suggested.

Rotherham lie at the bottom of the second-tier Championship with just one win in their last 14 games, and they came unstuck after 24 minutes when they lost possession while trying to play the ball out from the back.

De Cordova-Reid lashed an unstoppable drive into the top corner from 20 metres out.

Rotherham goalkeeper Viktor Johansson saved his side from a worse fate.

On Saturday, cup holder Manchester City are at home to Huddersfield, and Sunderland take on northeastern rival Newcastle. Arsenal host Liverpool in the round’s glamour tie 24 hours later.

