Reggae Boy defender Damion Lowe honoured at Camperdown Classic Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
5 hrs ago

Jamaica’s Damion Lowe (left) and Mexico’s Ernesto Vega battle for the ball during a qualifying football match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, in Mexico City, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Mexico won 2-1. (PHOTO, File).

Jamaica’s senior men’s team central defender, Damion Lowe, was honoured on Saturday at the 19th staging of the Camperdown Classic at the National Stadium.

Lowe, a second-generation Reggae Boy, expressed his gratitude for the recognition from his alma mater.

According to the citation, during his time at Camperdown High School, Lowe demonstrated exceptional dedication to football, never missing a game and making significant contributions to every team from first to sixth form. Additionally, he participated in track and field events as a long jumper and served as a reserve for the 4x100m relay team.

Former principal and chairperson for the Camperdown Classic, Cynthia Cooke, highlighted Lowe’s leadership abilities.  “Damion demonstrated leadership abilities at a young age by coordinating school devotions. His exceptional performance in six-week assessments earned him A badges, which were celebrated with enthusiastic applause from his peers,” said Cooke.

Lowe has represented Jamaica at all levels, amassing 60 caps for the Reggae Boyz since his debut in 2016. He has played professionally in Europe (Norway) and Africa (Egypt) and has spent the last two seasons in the US MLS, first with Inter Miami and currently with Philadelphia Union.

In 2021, Lowe was nominated for the Concacaf Defender of the Year award. Additionally, he has engaged in philanthropic endeavors, including organizing an annual Christmas treat in his Rockfort community in east Kingston, for the past three years.

“I’m grateful to represent both Camperdown and Jamaica. I hope this award will inspire the next generation to pursue their dreams and remember that only their best is good enough,” said the 30-year-old Lowe.

