Reggae Boy Ethan Pinnock scores as Brentford beat Chelsea 2-0 Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Reggae Boy Ethan Pinnock scores as Brentford beat Chelsea 2-0 Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Reggae Boy Ethan Pinnock scores as Brentford beat Chelsea 2-0

Defending champions Scorpions suffer 4th consecutive defeat in Super50

Wembanyama posts 21 points, 12 rebounds as Spurs knock off Rockets

Gov’t continues to recraft the agricultural sector

Cops send ‘welcome home’ message to wanted man held in St James

2nd man pleads guilty to role in murder of Paulwell’s child, her mom

South Africa beat Pakistan by one wicket at Cricket World Cup

Tottenham beat Crystal Palace 2-1 to extend Premier League lead

Sexc Danger goes for Queenie’s crown with new song

Inmate nabbed at house in Portland a day after escaping from prison

Saturday Oct 28

25°C
Loop Sports

11 minutes ago

Brentford’s Ethan Pinnock, second left, scores his side’s opening goal during the English Premier League football match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Ian Walton).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

LONDON (AP) — Brentford won at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League for the third straight season as second-half goals by Reggae Boy Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbeumo earned a 2-0 victory over Chelsea on Saturday.

Pinnock headed in a cross from Bryan Mbeumo in the 58th minute for a goal that was against the general run of a play, before Mbeumo added the second in fifth minute of stoppage time, tapping into an empty net at the end of a fast break with Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez having gone up for a corner.

The first half had been one-sided, with Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer setting up great chances for Noni Madueke, Marc Cucurella and Raheem Sterling. All of them were squandered, with Madueke’s shot hitting the crossbar.

Brentford were a constant threat on the counterattack and both goals came from that route.

Chelsea also lost to their London rival last season (2-0) and the season before (4-1), which was the first year Brentford played in the Premier League.

As frustrations boiled over late on, Jesus Perez — the assistant to Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino — was shown a red card in the technical area.

Chelsea have only won one of their six league games at home this season, and that was against promoted Luton, with Pochettino’s team struggling to break down opponents that set up defensively.

It was a second straight victory for Brentford after an eight-game winless run in all competitions.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

October 28, 2023 12:01 AM

Sport

October 7, 2023 04:46 PM

Sport

October 7, 2023 02:34 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

Reggae Boy Ethan Pinnock scores as Brentford beat Chelsea 2-0

Sport

Defending champions Scorpions suffer 4th consecutive defeat in Super50

Sport

Wembanyama posts 21 points, 12 rebounds as Spurs knock off Rockets

More From

Jamaica News

See also

From being abandoned in car park as baby to now a police sergeant

Joy as policewoman, cancer survivor promoted by police commissioner

Sport

Cyclist Dahlia Palmer wins Jamaica’s first medal at 2023 Pan Am Games

Jamaican cyclist Dahlia Palmer, who is based in Trinidad and Tobago, clinched the country’s first medal at the 19th Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile on Wednesday’s fifth day of competition, earni

Sport

JFF resolves payment dispute with Women’s World Cup team

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) says that it has now fully paid the outstanding balances owed to the Women’s World Cup team.
This payment follows a week after the JFF was compelled to select

Jamaica News

Inmate nabbed at house in Portland a day after escaping from prison

Twenty-five-year-old Nathan Witter, the inmate who escaped from the Tamarind Farm Adult Correctional Centre in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Thursday, was recaptured at a house in Port Antonio, Portla

Sport

Reggae Girlz’ JFF pay dispute gains unflattering global attention

The JFF has responded with its own lengthy statement, ostensibly “to clarify the facts”

Business

Forklift trainees embrace promising paths thanks to D&G Foundation

After enduring a training journey filled with challenges, triumphs, and a strong sense of camaraderie amongst each other, 20 young individuals have successfully graduated from the forklift training pr

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols