Reggae Boy Kaheem Parris moves to war-torn Ukraine Loop Jamaica

Reggae Boy winger Kaheem Parris has signed a four-year deal with Dynamo Kyiv, a professional football club based in the capital of war-torn Ukraine

The club made the announcement on its website over the weekend.

The 22-year-old joined Dynamo Kyiv from Slovenian side Koper, where he made 42 appearances in the top league last season. During that run, he scored 11 goals and provided three assists. He also featured for NK Kyra, a Slovenian second league division side.

Parris made his European debut in 2019 after moving from Jamaica Premier League club Cavalier to join NZ Domzale, another Slovenian side.

He made his debut for Jamaica in 2017 and has since earned six caps.