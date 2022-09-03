Reggae Boy Leon Bailey scores as Aston Villa hold Man City to 1-1 draw Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Reggae Boy Leon Bailey scores as Aston Villa hold Man City to 1-1 draw

Manchester City’s Nathan Ake, left, challenges for the ball with Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey during their English Premier League match at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira).

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Jamaican international Leon Bailey scored a second-half equalizer to salvage a 1-1 for Aston Villa against defending champions Manchester City in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Erling Haaland scored another goal for Manchester City but it wasn’t enough this time.

Haaland took his tally to 10 goals from six games by volleying in a cross from Kevin de Bruyne in the 50th minute but then missed two chances to score a second before Villa struck back.

Reggae Boy Bailey met a low cross from Jacob Ramsey and hammered a first-time shot high into the net in the 74th to rescue a valuable point for Villa, whose manager Steven Gerrard was under heavy pressure after three straight league losses.

For City, it’s a second draw to go with four wins in the opening six games, leaving them tied for second place with Tottenham on points. Leader Arsenal have a chance to go four points clear on Sunday if they can maintain their perfect record when they travel to Manchester United.

Pep Guardiola’s City have made a habit of going two goals down before rallying, but this time it was their turn to relinquish the lead.

Haaland had been quiet in the first half but showed his predatory instincts when he came flying in at the far post to meet a pinpoint cross from De Bruyne, jumping high to side-foot the ball in.

The towering Norway striker forced two good saves from Emiliano Martinez as City pushed for a second goal.

That left the visitors open to counterattacks, though, and Ramsey had already squandered one such opportunity with a heavy touch by the time he set up Bailey for the equalizer.

Midfielder Rodri came closest to a winner for City when his shot from outside the area crept narrowly wide in the 87th.

Source

