Reggae Boy Michail Antonio staying at West Ham – club manager Loop Jamaica

Despite his expressed wish, the boss of English Premier League strugglers West Ham United is insisting that he has “no intention” of selling striker Michail Antonio despite the Reggae Boy admitting he has been talking to other clubs.

The 32-year-old Antonio, who has been at the Hammers since 2015 and is the club’s all-time leading Premier League scorer, was hoping to leave during the January transfer window, which closed on Tuesday.

Manager David Moyes on Friday poured cold water on any move away saying, “[Antonio] said it but we have got no intention of doing anything.”

“Sometimes players choose to do that, some of them want to go. But, at the moment, we want [him] here, we want him playing well, we want him scoring goals, and we’re happy to have him, “he added.

Antonio, who has been linked with rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers and a loan move to Chelsea, said he would be upset if he left West Ham.

“Honestly, I’ve not ruled anything out. That’s all I can say. Nothing has been ruled out. There are talks, so whatever happens, happens,” he said on The Footballer’s Football Podcast last week.

“I won’t be upset about staying and I’ll be upset if I leave because obviously, I’ve enjoyed my time here, but football is football.

“Players move, players stay and eight-and-a-half years at one club, I would never have thought of it because before I came to West Ham, the most I stayed at a club was two years,” he added.

Antonio became the Hammers’ top scorer in the Premier League in August 2021 with his 48th top-flight goal, breaking Paolo di Canio’s club record.

He has scored only four goals and provided three assists in all competitions so far this season in which Moyes’ side has found themselves in a relegation fight but lifted themselves out of the bottom three last weekend with a win over fellow strugglers Everton.