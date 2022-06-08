Reggae Boyz beat Suriname 3-1 in Nations League | Loop Jamaica

Ravel Morrison scored a goal and added an assist in leading Jamaica to a 3-1 victory over Suriname in Group A of League A of the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League on Tuesday night at the National Stadium in Kingston.

The game was in doubt following an ultimatum served by the players who indicated an unwillingness to play if Jamaica Football Federation general secretary Dalton Wint did not resign.

The demand for Wint’s head followed Saturday’s away match against Suriname, which ended 1-1. Following the game, the Boyz were left stranded in Suriname overnight after it became clear that flight arrangements back to Kingston had broken down.

The general secretary succumbed to the pressure and resigned on Monday night.

Jamaica started strong and by the 16th minute they held a 1-0 lead when Morrison swung in a powerful free kick into the top left corner of net from almost 25 yards out.

Suriname were unfazed and within minutes they pulled themselves even, 1-1, in the 21st minute when a ball was played over the top to the charging Yanic Wildschut, who took a touch and finished past Jamaica goalkeeper Amal Knight.

Jamaica looked to strike right back and after chances from Junior Flemmings and a second Morrison free kick, the Reggae Boyz got the go-ahead goal as those two playmakers hooked up, with Flemmings receiving a clever cutback pass from Morrison and getting the finish in the 43rd minute for a 2-1 lead.

The visitors attempted to answer early in the second half and Diego Biseswar had a good look at goal in the 49th minute, only to fire over the crossbar.

Soon enough, Jamaica reasserted their control and some sharp passing in tight areas from Morrison in the Suriname box eventually yielded the third of the night for the hosts in the 70th minute, with Jamal Lowe polishing it off to make it 3-1.

From there, the Jamaica defense took over to nail down the victory and a crucial three points in their quest for a first-place finish.

Jamaica currently lead the three-team group with four points while Suriname are in second place with one.

Mexico, the other team in the group, are yet to play.

The Reggae Boyz will next be in action on June 14 when they host Mexico at the National Stadium.