Reggae Boyz begin Nations League with 1-1 draw against Suriname | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz started their Concacaf Nations League campaign with an away 1-1 draw with Suriname at the Franklin Essed Stadion in Paramaribo, Suriname on Saturday.

The Group A of League A fixture was full of exciting end-to-end play right from the start, but it certainly felt like the home side had the upper hand in the early going.

In the seventh minute, Suriname’s Marc Jozefzoon maneuvered around a tackle and sent in a looping cross onto the foot of Yanic Wildschut, whose effort was pushed just wide of goal by Jamaica goalkeeper Amal Knight.

The next few minutes saw more Surinamese chances, but before long Jamaica had settled into the game and created some threats of their own.

It was Jamaica who struck first when Junior Flemmings made a nifty turn and finished from

right near the penalty spot to put the visitors ahead 1-0 in the 39th minute, a lead which they carried into halftime.

Suriname came out of the break and again looked the more promising side, but Jamaica absorbed the pressure and looked more comfortable as the half wore on.

But after 2019-2020 Concacaf Nations League Golden Boot winner Gleofilo Vlijter checked into the game for Suriname, the hosts began knocking on the door for an equalizer.

They got it in the 84th minute when a corner kick found its way into the Jamaica goal after a clash between Knight and Kenroy Campbell.

Both teams pushed hard for a late winner, and both came close, but the match ended all square at 1-1.

These two sides will face off again at the National Stadium in Kingston on Tuesday, June 7.